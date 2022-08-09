Kourtney Kardashian arches back in swimsuit on weekend lake trip

Kourtney Kardashian close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldWide

Kourtney Kardashian sizzled as she enjoyed a sunny lake trip last weekend.

The 43-year-old reality star continues to make headlines for enjoying married life with 2022-married husband Travis Barker – not all her social media posts these days feature the Blink 182 drummer, though.

Honoring her status as a Kardashian family member – and that means helping out with the $$$ – Kourtney posted Sunday photos shouting out sister Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand, also stunning as she showed off her figure in a skintight black swimsuit.

All smiles in a candid water shot, Kourtney opened at the edge of a boat and backed by a lake and distant hills.

Laughing as she flashed her pearly whites, the Poosh founder peeped hints of her toned legs, also rocking the SKIMS swimwear gloves that have been making headlines via 41-year-old Kim’s new drop.

In a swipe right, Kourtney flaunted her healthy curves while affording a better view of the zip swimsuit as she arched her back a little, also closing her eyes. Taking to her caption, the ex to Scott Disick wrote: “I [heart] lake life.”

Kourtney did return for another SKIMS showoff while in a hot pink bathing suit, this time bringing in daughter Penelope, who joined her mother for the weekend fun.

Kourtney Kardashian hits the jackpot with GOOP collab

Kourtney may shout out SKIMS on the side, but she’s running her own show. 2019-founded lifestyle brand Poosh is in the news right now for debuting its collab with GOOP.

Fans of The Kardashians will have seen actress and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow sitting down with Kourtney to discuss joining forces for a fragrance.

“I love that we’re using this collab as an opportunity to share the message that there’s space for everyone in the health and wellness community and that we don’t have to pit women and their brands against each other,” Kourtney stated, per Poosh.

Kourtney Kardashian brings This Smells Like My Pooshy candle

Continuing, the former E! star added: “The wellness community focuses on sharing positive information that can help make people’s lives better, so I believe there is space, and actually a need, for anyone who contributes and believes in this cause. I’ve always supported and look up to Gwyneth for paving the way for wellness-focused lifestyle brands like mine, and I am so happy that we were able to work on a project together, and I hope that there’s more to come!”

This Smells Like My Pooshy is the candle collab that draws on GOOP’s famous This Smells Like My Vagina candle.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 will premiere on September 22, 2022.