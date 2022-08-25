Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wear all-black and dark sunglasses for truck stop 

Kourtney makes a pit stop while on tour with her husband Travis Barker. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is fully embracing her self-proclaimed title of “tour wife.”

She made a pit stop in Daleville, Indiana, with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker while on a leg of Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout tour.

The couple refrained from showing any of their now infamous PDA.

But based on their smiles, even the smallest outings on tour are fun for the pair.

The two have been almost inseparable since their private wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

Travis recently shared that he had COVID-19 but seemed in good health as he shopped at the convenience store with his wife.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have impromptu photoshoot while on tour

Yesterday, Kourtney took to Instagram to share photos from a casual outing with her hubby at a truck stop.

The photos, which the Poosh founder captioned “truck stop, huh?” show herself and Travis casually strolling the aisles.

The newlyweds walk through the store’s doors, dressed casually in baggy clothes and sunglasses.

Travis wore a black hoodie and pants while his wife Kourtney wore baggy pants, an oversized white t-shirt, and a black bomber jacket.

Kourtney’s friends and followers chimed in with their thoughts on the outing.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Avril Lavigne, the queen of pop-punk, who is also on the Mainstream Sellout tour, commented, “Yes gurl. We live for them truck stops on the road. [sign of the horns emoji].”

One commenter asked followers to imagine themselves as the cashier. “[Imagine] working in a gas station and kourtney walks in [two fire emojis].”

Kourtney also took to the comment section asking her followers to share their “fave truck stop snack?” To which Travis cheekily responded, “@kourtneykardash you’re my favorite truck stop snack [tongue emoji].”

Meanwhile, others were confused about who had photographed the couple’s outing.

According to Kourtney’s tags, C. Ruiz captured the truck stop shoot. He is the same person who photographed the couple’s “practice” Vegas nuptials.

Travis makes full recovery from recent health scare

But this past year hasn’t been totally easy for the celebrity couple.

In late June, Travis was rushed to the hospital after an endoscopy resulted in life-threatening pancreatitis.

It was reported that Kourtney would not leave his side during his hospital stay and the frightened wife and her husband took to their Instagram Stories to express gratitude as the drummer began his recovery.

Even Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler seemed to have put all of her issues with Kourtney behind her as she wished her ex-husband a safe recovery.

In a statement released to Entertainment Tonight, Shanna said, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children, I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.