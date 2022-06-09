Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ‘annoyed’ that Scott Disick drama was ‘swirled in’ with their engagement

Kourtney Kardashian is tired of the Scott drama on The Kardashians. Pic credit: Hulu

During the first season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, fans have watched as Kourtney Kardashian enjoys her new life and romance with now-husband Travis Barker.

Alongside their happiness as a couple, fans have been subjected to Scott Disick being upset that he’s being left out of his ex-girlfriend’s life and family events.

In Episode 4 of the new series, viewers got to watch Travis’s beautiful proposal to Kourtney and the following engagement party, where friends and family celebrated the couple and their new journey.

However, despite the fact that the evening was supposed to be about Kourtney and Travis and their new engagement, a lot of the shown dialogue focused on Scott and whether Kourtney cared about his feelings.

Kourtney Kardashian disappointed with Scott Disick drama

Viewers may recall a scene in Episode 4 where Kourtney is sitting with all of her sisters, and they begin to discuss Scott and his feelings regarding her engagement. Younger sister Kendall asks Kourtney if she considers Scott’s feelings at all because, from Kendall’s perspective, she’s not seeing the consideration.

The Scott discussion took up a large portion of the engagement episode, and Kourtney revealed in Episode 9 that she and Travis were not happy with the way the episode turned out.

While having lunch with her friend Steph Shepherd, she said, “We like film and have the best time ever, and then we’ve been watching the edits and we’re just so annoyed because they’re like swirling us in with this drama.” Steph confirmed with Kourtney that she was talking about the drama with Scott, whose relationship with Kourtney ended seven years ago.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kourtney told Steph that all of the sisters are executive producers for the show as well so they were able to see the edits before the show aired, which is how she found out the angle they were pushing the Scott drama.

The conversation about Scott was actually a very brief moment that Kourtney said she didn’t even remember until she watched the footage.

Kourtney Kardashian wants to focus on her happiness

As far as Kourtney is concerned, the show needs to move past her relationship with Scott and focus on her current life and the happiness she has now.

Kourtney noted, “It’s enabling this old narrative and buying into something that just doesn’t really exist. It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this fairytale love story that is my reality.”

As Steph pointed out, it has been several years since Scott and Kourtney broke up. Not only that, but anyone who follows Scott’s private life may have realized that he isn’t experiencing a shortage of young women to meet up with.

Although it’s possible that Scott’s drama is being amped up for the sake of reality TV, it’s becoming clear that the oldest Kardashian sister is getting fed up with her ex being a hot topic of conversation.

Kourtney previously was fed up with filming Keeping up with the Kardashians and fans weren’t initially sure if she would be coming back to film the new reality show. Although she has come back for the first season, the latest episode has caused some speculation as to how long Kourtney might continue filming for the series if she isn’t happy with what’s being shown.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.