Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker all smiles leaving new Calabasas restaurant

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have had a lot to celebrate this week as the two continue to work hard in their careers.

Kourtney seems to be looking forward to the next season of The Kardashians while Season 2 is currently airing.

Kourtney has also been working hard on her latest line of dietary supplements, Lemme, which offers a variety of supplements meant to help focus, destress, and even quell bloating.

Travis and his blink-182 bandmates made headlines earlier this week when they announced that Tom DeLonge would be joining Travis and Mark Hoppus for a fully-reunited blink-182 tour and a new song.

Amid their career highs, Travis celebrated another endeavor when Crossroads Kitchen opened up their newest location in Calabasas.

Though some reports claim that Travis owns the new restaurant spot in Calabasas, it’s not clear whether he owns this spot or is just a backer, as he is a huge investor and has helped the restaurant grow over the years.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrate new restaurant

Crossroads Kitchen is one of Kourtney and Travis’s favorite places to eat, so when the spot opened in Calabasas, it was no question that the couple would be going as soon as possible.

Kourtney and Travis attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the restaurant before enjoying dinner there, with Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick joining the couple.

Kourtney wore a sheer top for the event with a black bra underneath and finished the look with some black pants. Travis wore black pants, a graphic tee, and a spiky silver necklace for the outing.

The outing comes just as Season 2 of The Kardashians begins to reflect on Kourtney and Travis’s wedding earlier this year.

The Kardashians to focus on Kravis’s wedding

At the end of Season 2 Episode 4, viewers watched as Kourtney announced her marriage to Travis, and the family seemed shocked that it occurred, seemingly with no one else there.

There have been hints in the show regarding Kourtney wanting to do her wedding herself, and the wedding was kept highly secret when it happened in real time. Even momager Kris Jenner wasn’t allowed to spill any of the details to the public.

It sounds like Kourtney and Travis may have gotten married without telling the rest of the family, but only time will tell.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.