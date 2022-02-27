Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox support their guys at Avril Lavigne’s concert

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox join their fiances at an Avril Lavigne concert. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox have become quite good friends over the past few months as they hang out together with their fiances, Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly, respectively.

Kourtney and Travis just got engaged a few months ago, in October of 2021; whereas, Megan and MGK have only been engaged for about a month but together for quite a while.

Recently, the two women showed support to their men by joining them at an Avril Lavigne concert. Both Travis and MGK went on stage with Avril to help her celebrate her new album, Love Sux.

What did Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox wear to the Avril Lavigne concert that shocked viewers?

However, the duos decided to show up at the concert in different attires and styles. Posted on E! News’ Instagram page, Kourtney and Megan couldn’t have looked more different while attending the concert.

Kourtney came dressed in a long-sleeved velvet black dress, with a bit of a collar that went about halfway up her neck. As she and Travis Barker entered the concert, they were lovingly holding hands. Kourtney smiled at the inevitable cameras that were going off.

Travis, on the other hand, was dressed more punk-rock-like, with a black leather jacket, complete with random patches in spots worn over a plain white tee. He also donned a beanie, with a chain that included sharp, jagged triangles off it. He also paired his outfit with black pants to finish off his look.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly both went for the rocker look as they walked to the concert. Megan wore a black, netted to her neck push-up bra, with a heavier black jacket over the top and a black purse with a silver chain off her wrist. Her ensemble was completed with baggier black pants and black combat boots. Moreover, she put her hair into high pigtails and painted her fingernails neon green.

Machine Gun Kelly matched Megan with his look, but instead of pigtails, he had bright pink hair. He also, like Megan, wore black pants; however, he wore a black crop top that showed off his stomach and back tattoos. On the crop top, there were pink letters all around the shirt, with a neon green heart that had the word “Disclaimer” on it.

While Megan and Kourtney came with their guys, the men performed on stage

Megan and Kourtney were at the concert to show support for their respective partners. While Travis produced Avril’s album, MGK did a collaborative track with the artist.

Thus, both men were on stage with Avril at different times during the concert: Travis to perform a couple of songs with Avril, and MGK when the two did a live performance of the song “Bois Lie” that they recorded together on the album.

It seems these two couples have become quite the foursome lately, hanging out and attending events together as friends.