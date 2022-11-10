Kourtney Kardashian went for an ice skating session with Kendall Jenner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have proved there is no bond quite as close as that of sisters. Despite all the drama and arguments audiences have seen on The Kardashians and Keeping Up With the Kardashians over the years, they still remain incredibly close.

Kourtney and Kendall were seen ice skating together as they held hands, looking as if they were having a ton of fun, though quite possibly they were trying not to fall as well.

The picture looked like a throwback, as Kourtney had long hair and is known for having a short bob now, though it’s unclear exactly when it was.

Kendall looked stylish and sporty in tight black leggings, a puffy jacket, and a warm beige hat. She left her long hair down and had a huge smile on her face, looking makeup free as well.

Kourtney went for a more eye-catching ensemble, wearing glittery white jeans, a sparkling beige sweater, and a matching hat. She kept warm under a light brown, long wool jacket and smiled, clearly enjoying herself.

The two sisters looked like any normal people in a family photograph, making holiday memories together and having a blast, despite being part of one of the most famous families in the world.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian shared an article from her lifestyle website Poosh

Kourtney shared the photo with a link to her Poosh wellness and lifestyle website, titled “Non-Sexual Forms of Intimacy.”

In the article, she explained that intimacy is not just sexual and with a partner, but “It’s connecting on the deepest level emotionally, vulnerably, energetically, and spiritually to others—not just a partner but friends, family, or someone else in your life.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She gave examples of ways to achieve intimacy with loved ones saying, listening, compliments, gift giving, sharing mutual interests, affection, and quiet time are all examples.

Kourtney collaborated with husband Travis Barker on his brand Barker Wellness Co.

Kourtney appears to be building a bit of a wellness empire, along with her husband, Travis Barker, who has a line of wellness products.

The Blink-182 drummer and his wife recently collaborated on a collection of products for Barker Wellness Co., including Body Butter, Body Oil, Calming Magnesium Bath Flakes, and Rejuvenate Magnesium Bath Flakes.

The collaboration, aptly named Kourtney x Barker Wellness, features all-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free products.

Kourtney recently launched the limited edition Lemme Fall In Love

Kourtney also recently dropped the limited edition Lemme Fall In Love product from her line of vitamins and supplements called Lemme.

Lemme Fall In Love is different than the other supplements, which are gummies, and is actually an oil that can be taken in 1-2 drops. It contains eight different “love-boosting botanicals.”

Travis was a guest star in the advertisements in which he and Kourtney were seen getting affectionate while she wore a lavender, silky nightgown.

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.