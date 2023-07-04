Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae stun in matching pink bikinis by the pool

Kourtney Kardashian and social media influencer Addison Rae are joining the Barbiecore trend together as they pose in their bright pink bikinis.

The two posed for a few photos together as they enjoyed some fun in the sun and enjoyed Kourtney’s growing baby bump.

Kourtney shared four photos on Instagram, showing her 223 million followers just how much fun the two ladies were having.

In the first photo, the two are posing outside in matching string bikinis. Kourtney has her hands on her head while Addison rests a hand on Kourtney’s growing bump.

Kourtney shows a side profile in the second photo, keeping her hands on her head as she turns. Addison poses like a true model and looks impeccably toned.

The third slide shows a solo shot of Kourtney before we get to the last slide, another photo of the two women together, with Kourtney’s hands on her baby bump.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting a baby boy

After Kourtney revealed she was pregnant with her husband Travis Barker, it didn’t take long for the couple to reveal that they were having a baby boy.

They’ve shared a few maternity-esque photos featuring the growing baby bump, and have been referring to their baby as their “little drummer boy.”

Last week, Kourtney shared a few photos of her and Travis together as they celebrated her pregnancy and the announcement that they are having a boy.

She noted that the baby is “coming soon,” but fans still aren’t sure exactly when her due date is, and if she’s taking the same route as some of her other sisters, we may not find out about the baby’s birth until after it’s all said and done.

However, she has already told fans more information than her sisters Khloe and Kylie did about their last pregnancies and baby births, so it’s possible that Kourtney will keep fans along for the ride.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme hits Ulta stores

In May, Kourtney announced that her dietary supplement brand Lemme would be hitting Ulta stores in their Wellness Shop section.

Not all Lemme products will be in-store, but fans can purchase Lemme Debloat, Lemme Matcha, and Lemme Focus in-store throughout the US now.

Other items, such as Lemme Purr, Lemme Fall in Love, Lemme Chill, and more can be found on the Lemme website and are available at one-time purchase rates or subscription rates.

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.