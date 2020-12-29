Kourtney Kardashian addresses pregnancy rumors after posing in teeny pink bikini

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian seemingly shuts down speculation as to whether she’s pregnant once again.

The 41-year-old uploaded a picture of her in a lilac bikini enjoying the warm weather on her holiday getaway.

“little Cabo daydream,” Kourtney captioned the selfie.

Fans flooded the comments section with pregnancy theories.

“does anyone else see a baby bump or am i crazy,” one fan observed.

“I hope that’s a baby in kourts belly,” another wrote.

“Wait so she’s preggo ?????????” Asked a third.

However, Kourtney found a clever way to shut down the pregnancy speculation.

“Let’s have a baby!” Kourtney’s friend, Sarah Howard commented on the pic.

Kourtney then was able to respond, “Get me pregnant.”

While Kourtney had made it clear that she’s not pregnant yet, she seems open to the possibility.

Scott Disick may also want another baby

Kourtney shares her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

The two dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015. While the two have been preoccupied with other love interests over the past five years, fans still hold out up that the couple will get back together.

Despite dating rumors with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin, Scott recently gave Kourtney a heartfelt shout out.

He posted a pic of him and Kourtney posing with Penelope and Reign on their staircase.

“Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town,” he captioned the picture. “I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more than anything in the world.”

Fans quickly jumped on board and pleaded for Kourtney and Scott to have another baby together.

“Have another Baby!!” One fan exclaimed.

“Y’all need to have another little one,” another added.

“Baby #4 coming?” A third asked.

Kourtney had to shut down pregnancy rumors earlier this year

This isn’t the first time that Kourtney has had to shut down pregnancy rumors in 2020.

The KUWTK star posted another bare-belly pic in April that left fans wondering whether she wasn’t pregnant.

Kourtney recorded an Instagram Live to tell fans that she didn’t mind the speculation.

“I knew that I didn’t look pregnant in my opinion,” she explained at the time. “I’ve been pregnant three times. I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. To me, it’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take offense.”

Fans aren’t the only ones wondering whether Kourtney’s pregnant.

In the upcoming trailer, Kim Kardashian confronts Kourtney about Scott’s jokes about baby #4 and wants to know if she’s pregnant.

At least Kourtney doesn’t seem to let the rumors get to her.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in January 2021.