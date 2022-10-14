Kourtney and Kim Kardashian in white bras and undies for angelic Halloween throwback

Kourtney Kardashian stunned in a white bra and underwear for a Victoria’s Secret inspired Halloween costume. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/AdMedia

Kourtney Kardashian is a huge fan of Halloween and The Kardashians star proved that this week by sharing a slew of throwback pictures of past costumes.

Kourtney shared a sexy shot of herself and her sister Kim Kardashian looking years younger in matching angel costumes that looked to be inspired by the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Kourtney showed off her toned and tan legs in a white bra and underwear with a matching garter belt around the waist and clear heels. She wore a huge pair of white wings on her back and pulled her hair up in a sleek half ponytail with her bangs pinned to the side.

She rocked a glam makeup look with highlighted cheeks, a cat-eye, and glossy pink lips.

Kim matched her sister, also wearing a white bra and underwear and showing off her taut abs with famous Kardashian curves. She wore a lacy bra with tiny string bottoms as well as giant feathered wings behind her.

Kim wore her hair parted in the middle and cascading down her shoulders in bombshell waves with glamorous, frosty makeup.

Kourtney shared another throwback in which she also wore white lingerie though it covered her up a bit more, and was decidedly less sexy than her previous Victoria’s Secret angel look.

The POOSH founder wore a white lace corset dress with a matching garter belt and white knee-high socks. She wore a long, white veil, revealing herself to be a bride, though her makeup was completely white with black around her eyes and fake blood coming out of her mouth.

In a third Halloween throwback, Kourtney dressed as singer Ariana Grande, with a tiny pink minidress, knee-high, grey suede boots, and her famous high ponytail. She made sure to do a similar makeup look to the singer with a cat-eye and nude lipstick.

Kourtney revealed her vitamins Lemme Matcha just sold out

Kourtney has been hard at work promoting her new vitamin and supplement brand, Lemme.

Just yesterday, Kourtney revealed that one of the vitamins, Lemme Matcha, had already sold out just weeks after its release.

In a stunning shot from the desert, Kourtney was seen wearing a sequin bikini top and metallic green pants as she held onto a bike.

She told her followers in the Instagram caption, “You guys really love matcha just as much as I do 😭😊!! “

She said Lemme Matcha had sold out and they were working hard to re-stock it, and thanked everyone for their supportive comments.

She concluded, “When you pour your heart into something, it makes all the difference. Matcha appreciate the love 🫶🏼!”

The Kardashians Season 2 is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.