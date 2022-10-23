Kody Brown’s marriage troubles exposed following Christine’s split in Sister Wives super spoiler

With Christine out of the picture, Kody still has three other marriages to tend to, and they aren’t on solid ground. Pic credit: TLC

Following Christine Brown’s split, Kody Brown’s remaining three marriages are in trouble, as seen in a new Sister Wives super trailer.

The events leading up to Christine and Kody’s split are currently playing out on Season 17 of Sister Wives. The former couple went public with their split in November 2021 after nearly 26 years of spiritual marriage.

In a teaser shared by People, there is pandemonium among Kody, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn once Christine is out of the picture.

While Christine is hopeful that the family doesn’t “hate” her for leaving, Meri sarcastically says, “Congratulations, you’re leaving the family,” during a solo confessional in which she admits she doesn’t know how to react to the news.

Kody screams at Christine, “You are running away rather than being accountable!” before revealing, “She did this,” during his confessional.

The rest of the family gathers in Christine’s backyard one last time before her departure, but tensions are rising instead of being a happy time.

Sister Wives: The Brown family is divided on Christine’s last night in Flagstaff

Christine points out that Janelle and her kids stood on one side of her while Kody, Robyn, and their kids stood on the other, showing just how divided the Browns have become as a large, polygamous family.

During another sit-down, Kody flippantly remarks that he doesn’t want to see Christine “ever again.” During her confessional, Robyn notes that with Christine gone, Kody still has three other marriages to tend to, and if he isn’t careful, he’ll “ruin every single one of them.”

In the next scene, Kody’s second wife, Janelle’s independence becomes a topic of contention, and Kody admits that he “doesn’t really consider” himself married to his first wife, Meri, anymore. “If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me,” he reveals.

Janelle Brown walks out on Kody after he lashes out at her

The clip ends with a very angry Kody lashing out at Janelle for what he deems as not showing enough empathy for him surviving a “really, really dark place,” which ends with Janelle getting up and walking away from the discussion after he accuses her of “not giving a s**t.”

Kody tells Janelle that it’s a “really bad idea” for her to walk away, but that doesn’t deter her – she continues to silently leave the group chat involving herself, Kody, Meri, and Robyn.

This isn’t the first time Sister Wives viewers have watched Janelle and Kody face tension in their marriage. Last season, Janelle confessed to Robyn that she had second-guessed whether plural marriage was for her and contemplated leaving Kody. Although Janelle has chosen to stick by Kody’s side, Sister Wives fans have been rooting for her to be the next wife to leave Kody.

You can watch the super trailer here.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.