Kody Brown wants to ‘spend some time hating’ his ex-wife Christine following their split

Sister Wives star Kody Brown wants to wallow in his misery a little longer after Christine Brown showed him the door.

It’s been nearly two years since Christine left Kody after nearly 30 years of plural marriage.

Christine got tired of feeling as though her opinions didn’t matter and no longer enjoyed sharing Kody with three other women, prompting her to leave their plural marriage.

After uninviting Kody into her bedroom and packing up his belongings in her garage, Christine announced to the family that she was moving on with her life and moving with Truely back to Utah.

Christine’s bold move left Kody feeling all sorts of emotions, and perhaps anger is at the top of the list. So much so that the Sister Wives star admitted he wants some more time to express his hatred toward his first ex-wife.

During Sister Wives’ 18th season premiere, Kody opened up about the feelings he has for Christine since she left, and admittedly, he’s emotionally “tender.”

Kody Brown feels ‘betrayed’ by Christine and wants to spend some time ‘hating’ his ex

In fact, Kody likened the state of the family since Christine’s departure to a “civil war.” And although Christine wants to keep things copacetic between herself and Kody post-split, he’s not ready to make nice just yet, or even pretend.

“I feel so betrayed after all that I have done for this marriage and to have her sort of s**t-talk me to the kids,” Kody told TLC’s cameras. “I kind of feel like in my heart, I just never wanna see her again. I wanna spend some time hating her.”

And Kody’s anger and frustration aren’t just because of the drama between himself and Christine. His two other failing marriages with Janelle and Meri are weighing heavily on him these days.

Kody’s divorces from Christine, Janelle, and Meri are weighing heavily on him and Robyn

“I haven’t functioned in a marriage-like relationship in about seven or eight years,” Kody confessed during Episode 1. “It’s been a long time.”

Kody’s first divorce happened in 2021 when Christine left him, then he became a divorcé for a second time in 2022 when Janelle left their plural marriage, and Meri became ex-wife number three in 2023 when she and Kody announced their divorce.

Although Kody once dreamed of growing old with multiple wives, he’s now essentially a monogamist. Kody and Robyn have been left to pick up the pieces of his three broken marriages as they navigate their own.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kody’s last wife standing, Robyn Brown, told PEOPLE that living with Kody amid his three divorces has been “hell” for her.

“No one should be married while they’re going through a divorce,” Robyn confessed.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.