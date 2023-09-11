Kody Brown wants to ‘disappear’ after his splits from Janelle and Christine: ‘I hate my life right now’

Kody Brown thought he could manage being married to four women, but following the demise of several of his marriages, he’s ready to throw in the towel.

As Sister Wives viewers watched on Sunday night’s episode, Kody expressed his exasperation with the current state of his life.

This season, we’re watching the aftermath of Christine leaving Kody and the beginning of the end of Kody and Janelle’s marriage after an explosive argument.

Kody’s multiple breakups are taking their toll on his marriages to Meri and Robyn, as we’re also seeing this season.

So it wasn’t too surprising when Kody admitted during a confessional that he feels like giving up and starting all over again.

During a drive with a friend – who also happens to be a former polygamist who was married to Meri’s sister – Kody opens up about his struggles while sifting through his divorce and imminent splits.

Kody Brown admits on Sister Wives: ‘I’d like to run away from my life’

“It seems like it would be so much easier to let it go and then move on and find something else that is no longer broken,” Kody admitted.

The father of 18 continued, “There’s an urge to just break it all… break it all and start again somewhere else.”

During a confessional, Kody continued to admit that in his gut, he wanted to run away.

“I just have this gut feeling. It’s like I’d like to run away from my life, you know? Just escape, just um, change my name, disappear, be somebody else. I just… I hate my life right now.”

Kody doesn’t think his favorite wife Robyn was responsible for the family’s shakeup

There were plenty of red flags in Kody’s plural marriage that hinted it wasn’t going to last. Robyn coming into the family in 2010 seemed to be the catalyst that ignited the upheaval of the Brown family.

Robyn was much younger than his other wives at the time, and she brought three children from a previous marriage when she married Kody, causing a major shift in their family dynamic.

It was also evident that Kody favored Robyn, and his other three wives and their children picked up on it pretty quickly.

Although Kody’s favoritism seemed to be the clearcut explanation for breaking up the family, Kody doesn’t see it that way. As Monsters and Critics reported, during Season 18, Episode 2, Kody blamed the family’s shakeup on going public with their lifestyle.

“The big shakeup wasn’t caused by Robyn,” Kody confessed. “It was caused by the fallout of going public. And that decision was made by our family before we met Robyn.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.