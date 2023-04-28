Kody Brown ‘triggered’ seeing daughter Truely with Christine’s fiance David Woolley

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is feeling “sick” about the fact that his and Christine Brown’s youngest child, Truely, is bonding with Christine’s fiance, David Woolley.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Christine moved back to Utah, where she found the love of her life. Earlier this month, David popped the question, and Christine happily accepted.

Ever since going public with their romance, and most recently, their engagement, Christine has been sharing more about her and David’s relationship with her millions of fans on social media.

Christine’s 13-year-old daughter, Truely, spends a lot of time with her since she’s still a minor and moved with her mom to Utah — and that includes fun outings with her stepfather-to-be, David.

Amid Christine sharing photos of herself and Truely enjoying time and making memories with David — most recently a trip to Universal Studios in California — Kody is reportedly struggling to see his and Christine’s youngest child enjoying her time with David.

Per a source who spoke with The Sun, “Kody seeing photos of his daughter with David is really bothersome to him. It’s triggering.”

The outlet shared recent photos and videos of Christine, David, and Truely during a trip to Costco on April 16, which you can see here.

The insider added that Kody is “bothered by everything” that Christine has been doing since going public with her and David’s romance on Valentine’s Day 2023, adding, “The whole thing makes [Kody] sick.”

The outlet also reported that Truely has always been a “Daddy’s girl,” but the teenager is getting along well with David.

“She’s tolerating him for the most part and adjusting as any normal teenager would adjust,” their source said.

As Sister Wives viewers will remember, Truely struggled with the news of her parents’ divorce. During a Season 17 episode, Christine detailed how Truely became upset when Christine dropped the bomb on her.

“So I sat Truely down, and I told her we’re moving, and she started to cry,” Christine confessed.

Kody resisted Christine leaving Flagstaff and moving back to Utah

Kody was not on board with Christine’s decision to leave Flagstaff with Truely and move eight hours away to Utah. During a Season 17 confessional, Kody admitted, “I’m disgusted by this idea that she’s moving and she’s gonna take Truely and uh, move to Utah. Truely’s my child!”

Kody also griped to Christine about a potential “greedy” boyfriend taking his and the family’s money.

“You take Truely, and you go to Utah, the most polygamy-unfriendly state in the union, you get a boyfriend who wants some of our money, and between you, your boyfriend, and the state of Utah, I lose any access to Truely and all my money because, um, I’ve seen it happen to too many, many people,” Kody grumbled.

Since moving to Utah, meeting David, and getting engaged, Christine has purchased a home with her future husband. As Monsters and Critics reported, Christine and David’s sprawling Utah home is large enough to accommodate their super-sized families, including a combined 14 children and 10 grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Kody is still living in Flagstaff with his last remaining wife, Robyn Brown. However, there have been rumors that the couple is looking to move back to Las Vegas while their property at Coyote Pass remains vacant since they purchased it in 2018.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.