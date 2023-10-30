Kody Brown tries to get out of celebrating his and Meri’s 32nd anniversary by watching Robyn’s kids

Kody Brown tried his darndest to get out of taking Meri Brown on a date for their anniversary.

Before the Sister Wives stars split in January 2023, Meri was still holding onto hope that Kody would come around and want to reconcile their broken marriage.

Although Sister Wives viewers have been begging Meri to leave Kody for years, she continued to put in unreciprocated effort.

This became evident in the latest episode of Sister Wives when Kody admitted that he was trying everything in his power to try and get Meri off his back about celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary.

For starters, Meri revealed that Kody never called her on their anniversary. So when she picked up the phone and gave him a ring, it wasn’t shocking to discover that he pretended to forget about it.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meri suggested she and Kody take a drive or go to dinner together to commemorate more than three decades as plural husband and wife, but Kody shot it down right away, claiming that he was stuck watching Robyn’s kids and had to check with his favorite wife first.

Kody Brown uses babysitting Robyn’s kids as an excuse to shun Meri on their anniversary

“When Meri called me and asked me if we’re going to do anything for her — our anniversary — I just said, ‘Well, I’m watching the kids,'” Kody admitted.

With a chuckle, Kody shamelessly confessed, “I needed a minute, like, think I needed a reason to be able to say no in the event I just didn’t think it was the right thing for me to do, and I had to think about that.”

Either Robyn granted Kody permission, or he had a change of heart because he eventually called Meri back and agreed to go to dinner with her.

During their meal, Kody brought up that he and Meri were “faking” their relationship and told her he didn’t know why she even bothered to call and wish him a Happy Anniversary.

That’s when Kody nearly slipped when he began to say, “We’re not even married,” before stopping and correcting himself.

“But we’re not living as a married couple,” Kody told Meri at dinner.

That moment was a realization for Meri, who, up until that point, claimed she wasn’t aware that Kody felt that way.

Sister Wives fans cheered Meri on when she announced she left Kody in January 2023

Again, Sister Wives viewers have seen that writing on the wall for many years, so we’re not sure why it took Meri so long to see that Kody wanted nothing to do with her.

But, as we know, she finally came to her senses and left her and Kody’s plural marriage, calling it a day she “reclaimed her power.”

The former couple issued a joint statement on social media, telling their followers, “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

Kody and Meri said they would remain cordial amid their split and planned to “move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

Now that they’ve gone their separate ways, neither has made any mention of the other, and we assume they prefer to keep it that way.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.