Kody Brown thinks Christine’s engagement to David Woolley is ‘staged’

Christine Brown is currently planning her wedding to David Woolley, and Sister Wives viewers are likely wondering how Kody Brown feels about it.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Christine announced that she and David are getting married after a whirlwind romance.

Kody and Christine were married for nearly 30 years before going their separate ways in 2021.

Christine went public with her and David’s relationship on Valentine’s Day this year, gushing about finding the “love of her life.”

Now that Kody has reportedly caught wind of the news — how could he not? — sources say that he’s accusing his ex-wife of “staging” her engagement for TV.

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to the insider, who says they’ve been in contact with Kody, tells The Sun, “I don’t know if he’s serious or joking, but Kody thinks this is all a stUnt for TLC to get David on a contract, so he and Christine are relevant.”

Sister Wives insider: Kody Brown thinks Christine Brown’s engagement to David Woolley is ‘for publicity’

The insider added that Kody is “still mad” at Christine and feels as though she “pushed” their kids away from him.

“He does feel this is a way of her kind of one-upping him and mocking him,” they added. “Kody feels this is all for publicity and to get back at him.”

Another source told the outlet that Sister Wives fans have been sending and tagging Kody in posts online relating to Christine’s exciting news.

Kody made it clear during Season 17 of Sister Wives that he would not support Christine dating another man following their split. Kody said that Christine dating another man would be “risky.”

Kody felt that Christine was dissing him as a bad man in an attempt to “assuage her guilt” and get other men to trust her.

“Cuz if she leaves a good man, most guys are gonna go, ‘This is risky,'” Kody said.

Kody and Robyn Brown are living as monogamists after Christine, Janelle, and Meri left their plural marriage

Meanwhile, Kody and Robyn are the only spouses left in their once-polygamous union. Janelle and Meri Brown followed in Christine’s footsteps and also left Kody, leaving Robyn as the last wife standing.

Kody has made it clear that he and Robyn are going to live out the rest of their lives as monogamists. During a recent Cameo for a Sister Wives fan, Kody admitted, “I won’t be having any more wives. Uh, Robyn and I are now basically monogamists.”

Christine is getting her first taste of monogamy as well. She met David, a widower, after she moved back to Utah — something that Kody was staunchly against.

As Christine described her life since getting engaged to David, “I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.