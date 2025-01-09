Kody Brown shares ‘sexy curly hair tips’ inside his shower

Kody Brown may have given up on some of his relationships with his children, but one thing he hasn’t given up on is his hair.

The Sister Wives star is holding onto every last strand he’s got, and rather than accepting that he’s balding, he’s invested in a time-consuming hair routine.

The 55-year-old recently shared his rigorous curly-haired regime with a Sister Wives fan on Cameo.

The video was reshared on Instagram by @90dayfianceupdate in a Reel captioned, “I couldn’t pass this one up!! Kody Brown in the shower giving his sexy curly hair tips.”

In the recording, Kody filmed himself from inside the shower of his Flagstaff home and announced that he was going to share his “curly hair tips.”

“First of all, most of what I use is Moroccan Oil. Sorry… I’m like an [advertisement] for Moroccan Oil,” Kody began.

Kody details which products he uses to achieve his curly-haired look

Kody held up each product, sharing that after shampooing, he uses Moroccan Oil conditioner (which he rinses with cold water to avoid rinsing it completely out of his hair), then some curl-control mousse, some thickener for his admittedly “very thin” hair, some volumizing mist, and then he tops it all off with a curl-defining cream.

After Kody is finished dousing his hair with product after product, he scrunches it with a towel and then uses his diffuser to blow it dry.

And voila – there you have it – Kody’s curl routine.

In the comments section of the Reel, Sister Wives viewers spoke out, and they didn’t have many nice things to say about Kody–or his hair.

Sister Wives critics slam Kody: ‘He can’t be serious’

“If only he gave this much time and dedication to his children,” wrote @corbi.esq.

A second Instagram user called Kody a “real tool.”

@saltwaterjunkie uploaded a gif of ramen noodles, seemingly signifying their resemblance to Kody’s curly mane.

Others made it clear they couldn’t care less about Kody’s tresses.

“Does he think his hair is beautiful?” pondered another commenter.

In response, @90dayfianceupdate wrote that Kody is obsessed with saving his “two curly horns upfront.”

“He loves his straggly mane,” they added.

Kody has always taken his hair care very seriously

Kody’s obsession with his hair dates back to his early years.

His infatuation with his mane became evident during an episode of Sister Wives earlier this season.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kody said that he “needs it to be pretty.”

Kody’s brothers shared that he has been “important to him” ever since he was a pre-teen.

Kody took his brother’s remarks as envious when he replied, “Don’t be jealous.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.