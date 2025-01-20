Kody Brown says Meri’s new man ‘aint gonna put up with’ her ‘mean girl’ friends

It’s safe to say that Kody Brown doesn’t like Meri Brown’s friends.

He thinks they’re the reason she doesn’t have a man.

In Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, Meri discussed what she was looking for in a new partner.

Meri revealed that she doesn’t want a control freak.

Meri is looking for someone to support her in all of her endeavors.

She also voiced that she is interested in a man who is taller than her, at least 52 years old, likes the outdoors, is confident in who he is, someone who matches her energy, and is not a polygamist—so basically, anyone but Kody.

Kody slanders Meri’s friends

Kody added his two cents, claiming that his ex wants an alpha male but also wants to be in charge.

While Kody claimed he wanted Meri to find happiness, he also wasn’t shy about voicing his opinion about her friends, who he says have impeded her love life.

“She needs to ditch all those mean girl girlfriends and find a guy,” Kody began.

He continued, “If she really wants love, if she wants to find a man, she’s going to have to ditch those b******s because he ain’t gonna put up with that.”

After Kody Brown‘s confessional played, Meri remarked about her BFF, Jenn Sullivan, during her confessional.

Meri pointed out that Jenn has been more loyal to her than anybody else — even her family.

“I’m going to keep that person who’s going to be loyal,” Meri stated.

“I’m sure that Kody understands that,” Meri added with a snicker, seemingly taking a shot at Kody’s wife, Robyn Brown.

Meri is putting herself back out there

As we know from Meri’s off-camera interviews and social media activity, she’s still prowling for the man of her dreams.

She debuted her now ex-boyfriend, Amos Andrews, in January 2024, only to announce they’d called it quits one month later.

Meri called their breakup a “huge bummer,” noting that Amos wasn’t her “long-term person.”

Last month, Meri confirmed to PEOPLE that she’s actively dating again, this time “non-exclusively.”

Meri has been using dating sites and has also met some potential suitors through friends of friends, which she admits is her dating avenue of choice.

“I am learning to trust myself and be like, ‘Hmm, I’m getting a funny vibe. This person’s just not for me,'” she told the outlet.

“Even if it’s just not a funny vibe, nothing’s wrong with a person,” Meri added. “It’s just not for me.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.