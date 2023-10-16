Kody Brown says his kids are ‘jerks’ — ‘I don’t want to be around you’

Kody Brown made a bold declaration this week on Sister Wives.

Not only has Kody’s relationships with three of his wives imploded, but he’s also losing the bond he shares with many of his adult children, and Sunday’s episode proved just that.

The 54-year-old self-described patriarch has made it abundantly clear that his kids are either with Robyn or against her, and anyone who speaks negatively about his favorite wife is blacklisted in his book.

While Christine was in Flagstaff, she visited with Janelle and some of their kids, Gwendlyn, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah.

During dinner, they threw some major shade at Robyn.

Specifically, Garrison accused Robyn of using the coronavirus pandemic to become “exclusive” with Kody, then deeming herself a victim but blaming it on Kody’s older children.

Then, Gwendlyn called out Kody for choosing to spend Christmas with Robyn and her kids rather than with her and the other siblings.

Garrison dropped a painful truth when he noted that Robyn couldn’t play the victim anymore.

According to Garrison, Robyn couldn’t accuse him and his siblings of “attacking” her anymore because they gave up and didn’t care about her anymore.

During a solo confessional, Kody shared how he really felt about his kids and their treatment of Robyn.

“All of you are just kind of jerks,” Kody angrily confessed. “I don’t want to be around you, and I’m tired of it.”

On top of that, Kody admitted, “And I don’t want to call them, and I don’t want to talk to them,” proving that he’s pretty much given up on trying to mend their relationships.

Sister Wives viewers watched as Kody’s family disintegrated due to his over-the-top coronavirus pandemic rules.

Kody’s COVID-19 rules put a dagger in his relationships with his children

Gabe and Garrison were the most outspoken, and it didn’t sit well with Kody that they weren’t willing to abide by his rules.

Ultimately, Kody and his sons stopped talking altogether, and it appears that’s the case to this day.

The father of 18 shares 15 biological and three adopted children among his wife, Robyn, and his three ex-wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri.

Kody and Meri share one child, Leon. Kody and Janelle share six children: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah.

Kody and Christine share six children: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely. He and Robyn share five children: Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella.

Once Robyn joined the family – bringing her three children, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna, from her previous marriage – the Brown family dynamic shifted, and Kody’s role as a husband and a father did too.

Christine and Janelle have accused Kody of not splitting his time equally between them and their kids and devoting most of his time to Robyn and their five children instead.

Most of Kody’s older children have been outspoken about his absence in their lives. He’s missed important moments, such as Gabe’s birthday, Ysabel’s back surgery, and seeing his daughter Savanah for Christmas.

Watching Kody ignore his kids and put Robyn and her kids on a pedestal has irked Sister Wives viewers in recent years, and as far as they’re concerned, he’s a “deadbeat dad.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.