Kody Brown says he’s ‘bound forever’ to his ex-wives as the Sister Wives star’s confidence is ‘coming back’

While still reeling from his three divorces, Sister Wives star Kody Brown is finally beginning to regain his confidence.

The once-polygamous father of 18 suffered three divorces in the last three years.

The first of Kody’s wives to leave was Christine Brown in 2021. She was followed by Janelle Brown in 2022 and Meri Brown in 2023.

The 55-year-old TLC star admits that having three wives successively leave him “destroyed” his confidence, but now he’s trying to focus on the good days rather than the bad ones.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Kody acknowledged that the past few years have been “sad and challenging” but hopeful his future will be much brighter.

“It’s been a process,” Kody told the outlet. “Really, I just look forward to a future of a lot of forgiving and a lot of more understanding.”

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is giving himself ‘grace and love’ following his three divorces

The TLC star continued, “I feel like my confidence is coming back. I got to find that space of grace and love for myself as well.”

“Be it really forgiving of simple things, like just being angry about what has happened. I want to forgive myself for that and move on.”

Kody noted that he “has to” express forgiveness to Christine, Janelle, and Meri, and he’s hopeful that they can have a “friendship and a loving or kind relationship with each other in the future because we’re bound forever through our kids.”

Meri became Kody’s first wife in 1990. She was followed by Janelle in 1993 and Christine in 1994. Robyn entered the family in 2010, becoming Kody’s fourth wife.

Many Sister Wives viewers have blamed Robyn for tearing apart Kody’s marriages to his other three wives.

Kody and Robyn are living as monogamists following Christine, Janelle, and Meri’s departures

Kody has been accused of favoring Robyn — not only by Sister Wives fans but his other three wives — which many believe caused the demise of their once-polygamous union.

With Christine, Janelle, and Meri out of the picture, Kody is left with one wife, Robyn. Many would agree that things panned out exactly as Robyn and Kody planned – ending up alone together in a monogamous marriage.

Despite what their critics have said, however, Robyn continues to deny that she pushed Kody’s other wives away and still expresses that she longed to live out her golden years with her sister wives by her side.

That dream has been shattered, and Kody’s exes have already moved on.

Christine married David Woolley in October, Janelle is enjoying her newly single status, and Meri recently debuted her boyfriend of three months, Amos Andrews, on Instagram.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.