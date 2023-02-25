Kody Brown says ex-wife Christine Brown is showcasing romance with David Woolley ‘for attention’

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has gone public with her romance with David Woolley, and it’s “aggravating” her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Christine debuted David, the “love of her life,” on Valentine’s Day after previously hinting at the new man in her life.

Since sharing her romance with the world, Sister Wives are ecstatic that Christine has found happiness. But Kody, on the other hand, isn’t so jazzed about his ex-wife boasting about her newfound love on social media.

According to a source close to the Browns, Kody is “aggravated” over it all, including her lovey-dovey posts of herself and David.

The insider told The Sun, “It’s really getting to him, especially since fans keep tagging him and sending him the posts.”

Kody has remained mum since Christine and David proclaimed their love for each other. He’s been radio silent on social media altogether, except to announce his split from his first wife, Meri Brown, last month.

Kody Brown believes Christine Brown ‘wants attention’ from her new relationship, says a Sister Wives source

The source added that Kody “is avoiding social media at all costs” and that he feels as though Christine is parading her love affair online “for attention.”

“He doesn’t believe after all these years with him, she’s moved on so quickly and is already in love with another man,” the source added. “He thinks it’s all B.S.”

Earlier this month, another source told the publication that Christine’s actions are a way to enact revenge on her ex-husband. But, judging by Christine and David’s IG posts, it looks as though their romance is the real deal.

Christine and David Woolley are smitten with each other

David has continually referred to Christine as his “queen” and his “soulmate” in his posts. It looks as though the duo is inseparable too.

Although Christine hasn’t shared when she and David met, it appears their bond is already strong. They recently road-tripped together, and Christine posted a selfie on Instagram over the weekend, noting how much she missed her boyfriend.

David shared a photo carousel on his own Instagram, picturing Christine drinking from a Minnie Mouse mug and another couples shot of himself and his “queen.”

“Your memory feels like home to me. So whenever my mind wanders, it always finds its way back to you.’ – Ranata Suzuki,” he captioned the sweet share.

It’s evident in David’s posts that he’s madly in love with Christine, and Sister Wives fans couldn’t be happier for the two of them.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.