Kody Brown says Christine and Janelle’s friendship is a ‘big F U’ to him

Sister Wives star Kody Brown isn’t fond of the friendship his ex-wives, Christine and Janelle Brown, have formed.

Christine and Janelle‘s bond has strengthened since they left Kody, and he admits that it’s made him jealous.

During Part 1 of the Season 18 Tell All, Kody revealed to host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan that Christine and Janelle’s blossoming friendship made him green with envy.

Kody admitted that the fact that Christine and Janelle have become so close – particularly after they left him – has made him jealous because he thinks they should have shared this type of relationship during their plural marriage.

“I’m jealous because they’re behaving the way they should have for 25 years now,” Kody told Suki.

On top of that, Kody felt that his first two ex-wives were being spiteful by forming such a close bond.

Sister Wives Tell All confession: Kody Brown thinks Christine and Janelle are friends to irritate him

“It’s like I see it as a big ‘F U’ to Kody,” he added. “It’s like, ‘We’re going to get along now because this will really piss Kody off.'”

Sister Wives fans would argue that Christine and Janelle didn’t form their friendship solely as a way to irk Kody.

The ladies’ friendship certainly seems genuine, and at this point, they have no reason to spend time together if they don’t want to.

Christine has moved back to Utah and remarried since leaving Kody, while Janelle has remained in Flagstaff.

The two have bonded over their early years as sister wives, although they didn’t always get along as well as they do now.

While Janelle worked mostly outside the home, Christine stayed home most of the time to care for and homeschool their kids.

These days, Christine and Janelle share an appreciation for their teamwork in the early years of their polygamous marriage, when they worked together to raise their combined 12 children.

Christine mocks Kody after he gets a taste of the jealousy she experienced for years

When it was Christine’s turn to talk to Suki about Kody’s jealousy, she got a laugh out of it because she was happy that her ex finally got a taste of what she and her sister wives felt for years.

Christine believed that Kody felt betrayed by her and Janelle’s friendship, telling Suki, “And I’m like, well, buddy, this is what jealousy looks like. … Now you see how hard it is when two people have a bond.”

“Now you see what it’s like, buddy, and it sucks,” Christine added.

Part 2 of the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, December 3, at 10/9c on TLC.