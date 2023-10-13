Kody Brown files to dissolve the Brown family’s business one day after Christine’s wedding

Just like three of his wives did to him, Sister Wives star Kody Brown is calling it quits on his business.

The father of 18 decided to dissolve his company, Kody Brown Family Entertainment, LLC, on October 8.

The company was a family-based one, with all of his wives and ex-wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown — listed as officers of the business along with Kody himself.

As The Sun reports, the dissolution of Kody Brown Family Entertainment, LLC only pertained to the state of Nevada, but the license is still active in Arizona, where he still resides with Robyn and their five children.

Interestingly, Kody’s business filing came just one day after his ex-wife, Christine Brown, married the love of her life, David Woolley.

Kody Brown Family Entertainment, LLC isn’t the only business that Kody owns and operates.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is listed as the business owner on multiple entities

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kody launched his other company, Dabsark Entertainment, LLC, in May 2022.

After news broke that the business listing was active, Sister Wives viewers felt it was a move for Kody and Robyn to exclude themselves from the rest of the family.

For starters, Christine was already out of the picture by that point, but Meri and Janelle weren’t listed as members like Kody and Robyn were.

Additionally, Sister Wives fans think they deciphered the name Dabsark to be an acronym for the first letters of the first names of Kody, Robyn, and their children, Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella.

Kody’s ex-wives have launched several business endeavors in recent years

Janelle also launched a business involving the other adults in the family. Last year, Janelle started up a retail trade business, NTYK, LLC, in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The entity was formed in September 2021, and as of the last update, Janelle was listed as a member along with Kody, Christine, Meri, and Robyn, and the business is still active and in good standing although it’s unclear what type of business it is.

Kody’s ex-wives have launched several other businesses of their own, too.

Meri is a LuLaRoe ambassador and owns and operates her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, located in Parowan, Utah.

Janelle also runs an online coaching and workshop company, Strive with Janelle, and is a Plexus ambassador alongside Christine.

Christine also founded Just Christine, LLC on February 10, 2022, in Utah, per The Sun, though it’s unclear what type of business it is, and has her own digital spinoff show with a similar name, Cooking with Just Christine.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.