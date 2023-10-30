Kody Brown didn’t want to discuss his and Meri’s marital problems publically: ‘I just have so much criticism’

Sister Wives star Meri Brown thinks she and Kody Brown should put everything out there regarding their marriage since their relationship is so public.

However, Kody is too concerned about his reputation to air all of their dirty laundry.

Meri confessed on Sister Wives that she believes she and Kody have no reason to keep their marital woes behind closed doors — they are on a nationally televised reality TV show, after all.

“Because our life is public, like, why don’t we just be real open and honest about this and that we should discuss this, and that we should like really be open about our story with us,” Meri said as she recorded herself from her B&B in Parowan, Utah.

But as Meri explained, the criticism that Kody receives is too much for him to bear.

“And he said, ‘No, I don’t want to do that.’ He said, ‘I just have so much criticism. I don’t want to be open and vocal about it. Let’s just keep this between us.'”

For her part, Meri felt as though she had the right to be open and honest with the public about her and Kody’s struggles.

As far as Meri was concerned, Kody was trying to avoid making himself look bad.

Hiding the fact that he no longer wanted to be in a relationship with Meri wouldn’t exactly make Kody look like he was putting in any effort to reconcile his and Meri’s broken marriage, after all.

Meri Brown has continually teased ‘more to the story’ in her and Kody’s failed marriage

But, as Meri has promised on Instagram more than once, she’s eventually going to share her version of events.

“This is my story, too, and I have the right to tell my story,” Meri added during her confessional.

Meri still hasn’t revealed what she’s been keeping from Sister Wives viewers and her Instagram followers, but we’ve been anxiously waiting.

This season on Sister Wives, however, we’re learning a lot about what Kody has been up to behind the scenes.

Christine Brown is outing Kody Brown this season on Sister Wives

Kody’s ex-wife, Christine Brown, has been spilling all of the piping hot tea, holding back nothing about her former marriage to the father of 18.

Not only has Christine thrown some major shade at Kody this season, but she’s also taken aim at her former sister wife and Kody’s favorite wife, Robyn Brown.

Christine made it clear that even if Robyn had extended her an olive branch and offered to be friends, she would have rejected her gesture.

Kody’s first ex-wife also put him on blast for not spending equal amounts of time with all of his wives and kids and called out Robyn for denying it.

Kody might think he can keep his behavior under wraps, but his ex-wives have proven they have no problem calling him out in the public eye, whether he likes it or not.

