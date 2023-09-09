Kody Brown blames failed marriages on Sister Wives, not his own bad behavior

When it comes to the “big shakeup” in the Brown family, Kody Brown places the blame on going public with their polygamous lifestyle.

The days of Kody touting, “Love should be multiplied, not divided,” are long gone.

When Sister Wives debuted in 2010, the Browns were taking a risk by televising their plural family.

At the time, they were still living in Utah, where polygamy was illegal (it’s since been decriminalized), and police were closely following the family’s every move.

Kody decided to relocate his family to Las Vegas in a state of exile after some close encounters with police, including officers even coming to their front door and threatening to put him in prison.

Before moving to Vegas, things seemed to be working well for Kody and his then-four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, and their children.

The Browns pose for a family photo before the big shakeup. Pic credit: TLC

But their move to Nevada proved to be the beginning of the end of their dream of living happily ever after as polygamists. Each of Kody’s wives built their own homes rather than living under the same roof as they did in Utah.

This meant Kody had to work harder to split his time between his wives and children, his wives grew to love their newfound independence, and the family slowly grew farther apart.

Kody Brown’s once-plural family is more separate than ever

Fast forward 13 years, and Kody is left with one wife, Robyn. Meanwhile, Christine has left and moved back to Utah and gotten engaged to David Woolley, Janelle and Kody split after an explosive argument before the holidays, and Kody and Meri announced their marriage termination earlier this year.

On top of that, many of Kody’s 18 children aren’t on good terms with him, and he doesn’t even speak to Garrison or Gabriel.

But if you ask Kody, it’s not his behavior that caused the family’s upheaval; it was going public with their lifestyle.

During Sister Wives Season 18, Episode 2, Christine confessed that problems had been accumulating for years and finally reached a breaking point, insinuating that Robyn played a major part in it.

Kody’s wives pose for a photo in the early years of their polygamous marriage. Pic credit: Discovery+

But Kody had a different explanation during a confessional of his own.

Kody says the Brown family’s shakeup was due to ‘going public’

“The big shakeup wasn’t caused by Robyn,” Kody confessed. “It was caused by the fallout of going public.”

“And that decision was made by our family before we met Robyn,” Kody added.

However, Kody hinted that not handling his family properly was also a reason for the shakeup, admitting, “We’re not working like a family. We’re not a family. We’re acting like enemies.”

Many Sister Wives fans would argue that Kody and Robyn are solely responsible for the family splitting apart. After all, things seemed to be working well for the Browns until Robyn came along.

On top of that, Kody denied his wives intimacy as a sort of punishment for their behavior toward him and neglected their emotional and physical needs.

Kody’s wives were understandably jealous of each other, but he didn’t help matters by playing favorites… with none other than Robyn, no less.

Christine, Meri, Kody, and Janelle film one of their first confessionals during Season 1, Episode 1 of Sister Wives. Pic credit: Discovery+

During the early seasons of Sister Wives, Kody may have duped viewers into believing that he was capable of keeping four women happy simultaneously, but he’s since proven that he bit off way more than he could chew.

Going public with their lifestyle was certainly a risk for the Browns. There is a long-believed curse among reality television couples who have split after sharing their personal lives with TV audiences, and apparently, the Browns weren’t exempt.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.