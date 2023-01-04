Kody Brown ‘actively’ looking for a new wife, says Sister Wives insider

Is Kody on the prowl for another wife? Pic credit: TLC

With three of his four wives out of the picture, could Kody Brown be on the hunt for a new wife? That’s the word on the street, according to a Sister Wives insider.

Kody once fervently advocated for polygamy, boasting about having four wives and 18 children.

However, three of his marriages have failed, leaving him with the last wife standing, his fourth bride, Robyn Brown.

Christine was the first of Kody’s wives to leave him, followed by Janelle. Although Meri hasn’t explicitly stated that she’s left Kody, he’s made it clear that their marriage is over.

Now, according to a source close to the family, Kody is reentering the polygamous dating pool once again, 12 years after taking a fourth wife.

Sign up for our newsletter!

An insider recently spoke with In Touch and divulged that Kody is “definitely actively looking” for another wife to uphold his reputation as a “proud” polygamist.

Sister Wives source says Kody Brown is ‘actively looking’ for another wife

“That’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to, and in his mind [Kody wouldn’t be] happy being married only to Robyn,” they added.

According to the source, Kody is considered a hot commodity within the world of plural marriage, although not someone a single, monogamous woman would likely set their eyes on.

They added that “there are plenty of women in this community who would jump at the chance” to become one of Kody’s wives.

Is Kody still interested in polygamy?

Interestingly, Kody has questioned his faith in plural marriage in recent months. During the Sister Wives Season 16 Tell All, Kody told host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan that he questioned being a polygamist “all the time.”

Kody became a polygamist when he took his second wife, Janelle Brown, in 1993, three years after legally marrying his first wife, Meri Brown. Christine joined the union in 1994, and Robyn entered the family in 2010 when Season 1 of Sister Wives premiered on TLC.

Kody became interested in plural marriage after feeling as though he was called to it within his Mormon faith and watching his father take multiple wives. The polygamist lifestyle certainly isn’t for everyone, however.

Only 2% of the worldwide population practices plural marriage, and in Western culture, not only is it frowned upon, but it’s illegal. Despite its downfalls and the negative effects Sister Wives viewers have seen that it inflicted upon the Browns, Robyn continues to support polygamy. But the question remains: would Robyn support Kody taking on another wife?

Part 3 of the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, January 8 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.