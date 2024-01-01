Kody argues with producers, refuses to watch fight with Janelle on Sister Wives: Look Back: ‘It’s very painful’

Kody Brown isn’t interested in rehashing his past.

The Sister Wives star flat-out refused to watch a clip of his infamous blowup with his ex, Janelle Brown, during Part 2 of Look Back, How It’s Going.

Kody, along with Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown, watched former episodes of Sister Wives as they recounted the scenes and gave their commentary.

When it came time for Kody to watch the next segment about three-quarters of the way through the episode, however, he had a conniption.

The scene Kody was supposed to watch was the big fight he and Janelle had during Season 18 of Sister Wives, which ultimately ended their marriage.

When asked by producers if he was ready to watch the clip, Kody immediately looked up from his tablet and questioned them.

Much like his wife, Robyn did during Part 1, Kody vigorously declined producers’ requests and went into a fit of rage.

“The fight with Janelle?” Kody asked before exclaiming, “F**k it!” and tossing his tablet on the couch.

“I’m not watching that again. No. I’m not… Listen, I don’t wanna talk about my breakup with Janelle anymore, okay? Alright? It’s very painful; it’s as bad as Christine’s.”

“But I didn’t want to admit the same things that were going on with me and Janelle. I still struggle to admit [sic] that Janelle and I are not good together,” Kody continued.

Kody went on to claim that Janelle was not a “loyal” wife and called himself a “s**t” husband.

“We’re not working anymore, and I don’t want to talk about it anymore,” an angry Kody added.

When all was said and done, Kody got his way and didn’t go through with watching the clip.

Janelle agreed to watch the clip of her fight with Kody and admitted she never wants to ‘interact’ with him again

Janelle, however, obliged and relived the moment that tore her and Kody apart permanently.

Janelle maintained that Kody still expected their kids to come to him and reconcile their relationships, which never happened.

As Janelle put it, when she didn’t side with Kody and chastise their kids, he “lost his crap.”

Although Kody and his son Garrison have somewhat of a relationship these days, his bond with his other children remains broken.

As Janelle revealed, “There’s no reconciliation.”

But as far as Janelle is concerned, she no longer wants Kody in her life anymore.

Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding (Part 1) premieres Sunday, January 7, at 10/9c on TLC.