Kody and Robyn Brown experiencing ‘death’ of their family: ‘I’m not myself’

Kody Brown’s divorces have become a major stressor in his marriage to Robyn Brown.

Although Kody set out to highlight the pros of polygamy on Sister Wives, he has accomplished the exact opposite.

Sister Wives fans have witnessed three of Kody’s four wives – Christine, Janelle, and Meri – leave their once-plural marriage amid major struggles.

Kody and Robyn have been left to sort out their now-monogamous marriage as their family has broken apart, and now that they’re dealing with the aftermath, they’re trying to make sense of what happened.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Kody Brown revealed his and Robyn’s emotions as they sort through their new normal.

“Robyn and I are experiencing a death — the death of our family [and] this big family picture,” Kody told Us Weekly’s Deputy Editor, Sarah Hearon.

Kody Brown says divorce has changed him

Kody added that he and Robyn’s emotions oscillate, which has had quite an impact on their relationship, as has Kody going through multiple divorces.

“We have different emotions at different times. And I’ll be really honest: that has been hard on our relationship. … Divorce changes you,” the father of 18 added.

The 54-year-old TLC star noted that Robyn offers him “a lot of grace and forgiveness” as he works through his failed marriages. Admittedly, Kody has been surprised at the outcome.

“It’s an experience that I did not expect in my life, and [it has] shocked me how it’s played out,” he added.

Kody might be shocked that three wives left him, but Sister Wives fans, not so much

While Kody didn’t expect to be going through three divorces, Sister Wives viewers likely aren’t as shocked.

The writing has been on the wall for years. Sister Wives fans watched Kody’s marriages to Meri, Janelle, and Christine crumble once Robyn came into the picture in 2010.

It was evident to Sister Wives viewers that Robyn was Kody’s favored wife… something that he failed to admit for many years.

But, as we watched this season on Sister Wives, Kody finally admitted that he married the “love of his life” when he wed Robyn Brown.

Admittedly, Kody felt no “flicker or flame” in his relationships with Meri, Janelle, or Christine.

During a solo confessional, Kody told TLC’s cameras that he wasn’t sure what to do about his relationship situation, given the circumstances.

“So it’s been weird because I’m married to the love of my life,” Kody declared.

“I’ve got these other situations at different levels of discord, and it’s hard to reconcile and just got all this angst in our lives,” added the Sister Wives star.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.