Kody and Janelle Brown’s daughter Madison Brown dishes on taking sister wives, having more kids

Sister Wives star Madison Brown opened up about whether she’ll practice polygamy like her parents, Kody and Janelle Brown, and if she plans to have more kids with her husband, Caleb Brush.

Madison (Maddie) is the eldest biological daughter of Kody and Janelle and was the first of the Brown’s 18 children to make Kody, Janelle, Meri, Christine, and Robyn grandparents.

Maddie and her husband, Caleb, have been married since 2016 and share two children, Axel and Evie, with their third child due any day now.

Despite her busy schedule, Maddie recently answered her curious followers in her Instagram Stories during a Q&A.

One of the questions Maddie received centered around plural marriage, also called polygamy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sister Wives put polygamy — the practice of having more than one spouse at a time, typically a husband with multiple wives — on the map when the show debuted on TLC in 2010.

Is Sister Wives star Madison Brown interested in plural marriage?

As it turns out, Maddie isn’t interested in sharing her husband with other wives. When asked whether she would ever have a plural family, she shared a photo of herself and Caleb and answered, “Nope! Just me and this man and THAT IS IT.”

As Sister Wives viewers are aware, Maddie’s parents, Kody and Janelle, were in a plural marriage. Kody legally wed his first wife, Meri, in 1990, followed by spiritual marriages to Janelle in 1993, Christine in 1994, and Robyn in 2010.

Currently, Robyn is Kody’s only remaining wife, as he’s divorced and/or separated from the other three.

Maddie isn’t the only one of Kody’s 18 children to be opposed to polygamy for themselves. In December 2021, Maddie’s brother, Paedon Brown, told his fans that he decided “a long time ago” that he wouldn’t have multiple wives.

Although not all of Kody’s kids have expressed disinterest in polygamy, none are in plural relationships. His and Christine’s daughter, Aspyn, is married to Mitch Thompson, who comes from a well-known polygamist family. However, they’ve decided they won’t take on any more wives.

The other adult children who are married, Logan and Mykelti, are also in monogamous marriages.

Madison dishes on having more kids with husband Caleb Brush

Although Maddie isn’t interested in multiple wives to share with Caleb, she is interested in many kids. She told her fans and followers, “4 babies seem to fit and it’s what Caleb and I want.”

Another curious fan wanted to know whether Maddie would share her third child’s birth with Sister Wives viewers.

“This one will be private. Just Caleb and I,” Maddie said of welcoming baby number three into the world.

TLC’s cameras captured both Axel and Evie’s births. Axel’s birth was a home birth while the Brown family was still living in Las Vegas in the cul-de-sac. Maddie labored for days during Axel’s intense and painful birth.

For Evie’s birth, Maddie chose to labor in a birthing center. It was another dramatic delivery, as Evie was rushed by ambulance to the hospital after suffering complications during labor.

It was later revealed that Evie was born with a rare genetic anomaly known as FATCO syndrome. Evie was born missing some of her bones and digits, and some were fused together. She underwent a successful Boyd amputation at 1 year old and is now thriving with her prosthetic limb. Maddie explained earlier this month that the chances of another one of her children being born with FATCO are slim, like winning the lottery.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.