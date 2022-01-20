Kody and Christine Brown’s son Paedon confirms they’re filming Season 17 of Sister Wives

Paedon Brown confirmed to a fan that Sister Wives is currently filming for its 17th season. Pic credit: @paedonbrown/Instagram

Kody and Christine Brown’s son Paedon Brown seemingly confirmed that filming for Season 17 of Sister Wives is underway.

According to the 23-year-old Army National Guard soldier, his large, polygamous family is already filming a new season of Sister Wives.

Paedon headed over to TikTok, where he created a video set to the song Girlfriend by Avril Lavigne talking about what kind of girls he’s attracted to.

“@phily has definitely been reading my mind. Shego was my first crush,” Paedon captioned his video, which garnered over 1,000 likes.

In the video, which read, “i blame them for my taste in girls,” a series of goth-like, female cartoon characters flashed across the screen.

Paedon often interacts with his fans on social media, and the comments section of this TikTok video was no exception.

One of Paedon’s fans asked him, “Will your Mom return if there’s another season of Sister Wives?”

Paedon was kind enough to respond and revealed, “They are filming currently.”

In the same comment thread, one of Paedon’s fans noted, “Apparently this comment has caused the web to go nuts lol.”

Paedon acknowledged that his comment sparked quite a bit of attention when he replied, “Makes sense.”

If Paedon is telling the truth and filming for Season 17 is already underway, there are a few scenarios that Sister Wives fans can expect next season.

What will be the focus of Season 17 of Sister Wives?

Off-camera, Sister Wives fans know that Paedon’s parents split in November 2021 when Christine decided to walk away from her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown.

Now that Christine has moved back to Utah and is living with her youngest daughter Truely near the rest of her children, it’s possible that Season 17 could showcase Christine’s new life away from Kody, living outside of plural marriage.

There have been rumors that Christine hinted her split from Kody would appear on Sister Wives, and viewers already see clues.

It’s also possible that filming has been going on continually and will pick up where Season 16 leaves off. So far this season, Kody Brown’s strict pandemic rules have taken center stage.

Kody’s rules seemed to play a major role in Christine’s decision to walk away from their marriage, especially when Kody skipped out on his and Christine’s daughter Ysabel’s back surgery.

If Christine is indeed filming for Season 17, some Sister Wives viewers will be pleasantly surprised. Sister Wives fans enjoyed watching Christine find her voice this season and stand up to Kody’s behavior.

Sister Wives fans have mentioned they would be interested in watching Christine’s story play out since her split from Kody. Perhaps Season 17 will show how Christine has been living since splitting from Kody.

With only one episode left in Season 16, Sister Wives fans will be looking for answers about the family’s future and their plans to build on Coyote Pass, which seem to have been put on hold, at least for now.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.