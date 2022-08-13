Kobe Blaise proves he’s taken when he shows off his personalized underwear during the 90 Day Fiance Tell All

Kobe made it clear that he’s claimed by Emily during part one of the Tell All. Pic credit: @kobe_blaise/Instagram

90 Day Fiance newcomer Kobe Blaise made quite a statement during part one of the Tell All when he dropped his drawers on air.

Kobe and his now-wife Emily Bieberly joined the cast of 90 Day Fiance this season. Emily has earned plenty of backlash from viewers who feel that she is too controlling over Kobe.

The couple stirred up drama when they did the one thing Emily’s parents asked them not to do while living under their roof — get pregnant again.

During Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, viewers watched as Emily discovered she was expecting again after taking a pregnancy test inside a pharmacy’s bathroom. However, she didn’t want anyone to know until after she and Kobe tied the knot.

Kobe was uncomfortable with keeping such big news from her family, and although he let it slip to his friend Temperature, he kept his promise and kept his lips sealed until after his and Emily’s nuptials.

90 Day Fiance viewers have watched all of the couples this season tie the knot, and now it’s time for part one of the highly anticipated Tell All this Sunday.

90 Day Fiance couple Kobe Blaise, Emily Bieberly talk jealousy on Tell All

In a clip from Sunday’s Tell All, Kobe and Emily talk about jealousy within their relationship. Kobe admitted that he gets jealous over Emily, and vice versa, but the difference is how Emily expresses her jealousy.

For her part, Emily explained that it’s hard not to get jealous when she receives DMs from women promising Kobe a green card if they leave her and marry them. Kobe, a former underwear model, has garnered plenty of attention for his physique, something that makes Emily uneasy.

After Emily mentioned that Kobe wears tighty-whities, host Shaun Robinson asked her to elaborate.

“Ask him what’s on his underwear right now,” Emily told Shaun.

Kobe proves his dedication to Emily when he reveals his personalized underwear

At the urging of the rest of the cast on stage, Kobe stood up to show everyone the design on his briefs, proving Emily’s territory had been marked. Kobe did a little dance before dropping his drawers and revealing his underwear, which had Emily’s face printed all over them with red hearts and the words, “I love you.”

The cast got a kick out of Kobe’s antics while Emily declared, “That’s my baby!”

After rumors swirled that Kobe and Emily have welcomed a second child together, Emily finally confirmed the news in an Instagram post, telling her fans, “Secrets out! Our family is growing, and we are all so excited.”

There have been rumors that some of Kobe and Emily’s castmates are also expecting babies, so 90 Day Fiance viewers will have to tune in Sunday night to find out if there’s any truth to the gossip.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.