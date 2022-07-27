Kit Keenan wears orange bikini for dip in the pool

Kit Keenan looks chic and colorful while floating in the pool. Pic credit: @kitkeenan/Instagram

Kit Keenan debuted on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, where she displayed her ultimate sense of style.

Fashion runs in the family, with Kit being the daughter of famous designer Cynthia Rowley.

Kit has been living it up in chic ensembles this summer while enjoying several trips and days by the water.

From lakes to beaches to pools, Kit has also been showing off her swimwear style with her 374k followers.

Recently, Kit flaunted her summer body while enjoying a day in the pool.

Kit added a splash of color in a skin-baring bikini.

Kit Keenan floats on the pool in orange bikini

Kit Keenan took to Instagram to share poolside photos in Montauk, New York.

In the opening photo, Kit sat with her legs crossed in an oversized clear floating chair on the pool.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kit looked tan as she wore a strapless orange bikini top and matching bikini bottoms with her abs on display.

Kit accessorized the look with a necklace, earrings, and watch, and wore her blonde tresses slicked back into a sleek bun.

Lush greenery and trees surrounded Kit in the photo.

The second photo featured a closer shot of Kit on the floating chair, and the final image saw Kit stretching out her fingers and scrunching up her face while remaining with her legs crossed.

Kit captioned the post, “my hair and chlorine are not friends.”

Kit’s friends and followers loved seeing her sleek and colorful swimwear and took to the comments section to compliment her.

Bri Springs, who appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor with Kit, wrote, “This and you,” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Other comments included “cute,” “hottie,” “THE HOTTEST,” “Stunner,” and “Looks amazing there.”

Pic credit: @kitkeenan/Instagram

Kit Keenan sticks her toes in the sand for rear view

While enjoying her summer in Montauk, New York, Kit also shared more covered-up photos as she gave followers a view of her backside.

Kit shared two photos and a video while having some fun in the sand.

Showing off more color from her wardrobe, Kit wore a lavender two-piece that featured a long sleeve top and a short skirt.

In the first two photos, Kit faced away from the camera and looked off in the distance while showing off the strappy design of her top and exposing a peek of her bare back.

The final video in the post saw Kit smiling and running down the sand with her hands in the air.

Kit captioned the post, “montauk magic hour.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.