Kit Keenan is super cute in white minidress for graduation

Kit Keenan celebrated her graduation from NYU in a white minidress. Pic credit: @kitkeenan/Instagram

Kit Keenan, who appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, showed off her fashion credentials in a white minidress on Instagram recently.

The daughter of fashion designer Cynthia Rowley impressed her 373,000 Instagram followers wearing the white minidress that featured puffed sleeves and was cinched in at the waist in a very cowgirl-inspired look.

She wore her blonde hair down in a middle part and paired the look with a white pearl necklace.

Kit Keenan posted pictures from her graduation ceremony

She captioned the photo, “class of ‘22 we did it,” letting her followers know she had just graduated from New York University.

Her other pictures in the carousel featured a delicious looking meal (most likely to celebrate her graduation) and a view from the stadium where the ceremony took place.

Also featured was part of Taylor Swift’s speech, who received an honorary degree from the university.

Kit’s Instagram followers, as well as friends and family, were clearly very proud of her, with former Bachelor contestant (and winner of Matt James’ season) Rachael Kirkconnell and her mother Cynthia Rowley both posting congratulatory comments.

Rachael wrote, “Congrats my angel!!,” followed by two heart emojis, and Kit’s mother wrote, “Wooohooooo,” with clapping emojis.

Kit recently celebrated her birthday with a cake in the shape of a Chanel purse

Just a couple of days later, it was time for Kit to celebrate again, and this time it was her birthday!

The former Bachelor contestant channeled Cinderella in a long, blue satin gown with long sleeves and a tight waist, pairing the look with a tiara, a diamond necklace, and a ‘Prom Queen’ sash.

She posted multiple photos from the day, including a picture of the cake that was shaped like a black Chanel purse, pictures with all her friends, and a video showing her before and after makeup.

She captioned the makeup video, “this is my last birthday post I promise but can I hear a little commotion for the @patmcgrathreal glam!? chef’s kiss“

The video also showed scenes from her party in which she was blowing out candles on the unique cake.

Kit has claimed she did not like the title ‘socialite’ while on The Bachelor

Kit, who quit during week 7 of The Bachelor after a group date, spoke to Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on their Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, claiming she was not happy about how she was portrayed, especially after producers gave her the title of “socialite.”

She said, “I felt that it completely diminished my accomplishments. I’m a senior at NYU right now. I’m studying fashion and business. I have been a small business owner since my freshman year of college. I host a podcast biweekly with my mom.”

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.