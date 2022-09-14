Kit Keenan is pretty in pink for New York Fashion Week

The Bachelor star Kit Keenan turns heads in pink. Pic credit: @kitkeenan/Instagram

Kit Keenan is one of Bachelor Nation’s most fashionable members, and naturally, she showed up and showed out for New York Fashion Week.

Kit appeared on The Bachelor Season 25 with Matt James.

During the season, Kit ultimately decided that she wasn’t ready to move forward with Matt, and she self-eliminated.

After the show, Kit continued to engage her follower with fashionable photos.

Kit currently has 374k Instagram followers.

Her recent posts have shown her various glamorous photos from New York Fashion Week, including a pretty pink tulle dress.

Kit Keenan poses in a voluminous pink dress

Kit Keenan shared photos in her eye-catching pink tulle dress as she gave a fit check.

In the post’s opening photo, Kit and three other women contrasted the grunge concrete background in their fun and feminine dresses.

Kit wore a strapless pink dress with tulle on the top and bottom and a subtle soft white tulle fabric, giving an Ombre effect.

She paired the look with white platform high heels and hoop earrings while putting her blonde tresses into a slicked-back style.

The ladies beside Kit also wore stunning attire, with Tyler Cameron’s ex Paige Lorenze wearing a strapless tulle gown in a similar pink color to Kit.

Influencer Lauren Wolfe wore a strappy dress with revealing cutouts from top to bottom. YouTuber Brigette Pheloung wore a gold mini dress with gold chain straps and paired the look with metallic boots and a Chanel necklace.

Kit posed solo on the second slide as she gave a big smile.

A photo of the ladies crossing the street in their pink dresses was featured in the third photo, and a video from a colorful runway was on the fourth slide.

Kit gave a model pose in the fifth slide while posing outdoors, and she posed with a group of women in stylish dresses for the final photo of the post.

Kit captioned the post, “fit check,” with a cupcake emoji.

Bachelor Nation stars react to Kit Keenan’s pink NYFW dress

Kit’s Bachelor Nation friends were fans of her post, with The Bachelorette Season 16 star Bennett Jordan commenting, “Incredible.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Natasha Parker exclaimed, “OMG!!!!!!!!! The goodness that you are.”

Victoria Fuller commented with a pink heart emoji.

Other comments included “beyond stunning,” “Iconic,” “Love u girlypop,” and “Amazing omg.”

Pic credit: @kitkeenan/Instagram

Kit also wowed in a textured number while in Manhattan, New York.

The Bachelor Nation star gave a peek of skin in the unique mini dress as she posed against a stunning sunset.

Kit captioned the post, “go cry about it.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.