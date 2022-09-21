Kit Keenan is chic in black leather

Kit Keenan was a member of The Bachelor Season 25 cast. Pic credit: @kitkeenan/Instagram

Kit Keenan delivered another sleek and stylish look while out and about in New York.

Kit had been slaying look after look during New York Fashion Week.

The Bachelor Nation star first appeared on The Bachelor Season 25 with Matt James, where she often displayed her sense of style.

After self-eliminating from the show, she gained an increased social media following.

Kit often shares her style and life updates with her 375k Instagram followers.

Her fashion roots stem from her mother, Cynthia Rowley, a successful fashion designer.

Kit Keenan wows in black

Kit Keenan took to her Instagram to share a series of photos.

The opening image featured Kit looking classy in a strapless black dress with a black leather jacket hanging off her shoulder.

Kit added a touch of sparkle to the post with her shimmering silver purse and silver high heels with embellished bows.

Kit posed in front of swirling architecture with her blonde hair slicked back.

The Bachelor Season 25 star shared several more poses in the black dress and leather jacket ensemble and photos from her swanky night out at dinner with friends. A video in the carousel featured Kit in a car as she blew a kiss in the outfit.

Kit also looked chic in a red, white, and blue tweed jacket while enjoying the olives from a martini and wearing a headband for a preppy touch to the lux look.

Kit captioned the post, “out n about,” with a martini emoji.

Kit’s post received rave reviews from her friends and followers.

Bri Springs, who also appeared on The Bachelor Season 25 and made it into Matt James’ finale four, commented, “obsessed,” with two black heart emojis.

Other comments included “chic,” “Ughhhhh obsessed!!.,” “This look oh my-,” and “Wait I’m shaking from the fit in the first photo.”

Pic credit: @kitkeenan/Instagram

Kit Keenan struts the street in pink

While Kit’s chic black ensemble was undoubtedly a success, she also caught attention in a more vibrant color during NYFW.

Kit shared photos during the daytime while wearing a tulle pink cupcake dress with friends in equally gorgeous ensembles.

The mini dress was strapless with a Barbiecore pink tulle with white tulle underneath for an ombre finish.

Kit paired the look with hoop earrings and white platform high heels to give her some added length.

The Bachelor Nation star again chose to wear her blonde hair slicked back as she captioned the post “fit check” with a cupcake emoji.

