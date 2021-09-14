Kit Keenan contemplates The Bachelor return after choosing not to join Bachelor in Paradise cast

Kit Keenan said no to Bachelor in Paradise this year, but will she ever return to the franchise? Pic credit: @kitkeenan/Instagram

If there was one Bachelor contestant that was definitely at New York Fashion Week, it’s the contestant from Matt James’ season, Kit Keenan.

It seems like several members of Bachelor Nation were in the Big Apple for the prestigious week-long event, however, viewers will remember one of Kit’s major claims to fame was her famous fashion designer mother, Cynthia Rowley.

While she passed on looking for love on Bachelor in Paradise, Kit Keenan recently contemplated her return to The Bachelor franchise.

Kit Keenan contemplates a return to The Bachelor

Despite other familiar faces from Season 25 including Serena Pitt, Pieper James, and Jessenia Cruz appearing in Paradise, Kit ultimately turned down the opportunity in Mexico.

“I love watching all of my friends,” the 22-year-old told US Weekly.

“It’s, like, the best. There’s definitely some drama, which is normal for the franchise, but at the end of the day, I’m so happy that they’re all there looking for their person. I hope they find them because they’re all great girls, especially all my friends from NYC. So, I’m so happy.”

When Kit Keenan appeared on her stint on The Bachelor, she wasn’t sent home. Self-eliminating before hometowns, Kit ultimately realized she wasn’t ready to settle down.

When asked about her eventual return to The Bachelor franchise, the fashion student hadn’t made a decision yet, “Maybe in the future. I’m not sure.”

It seems like things haven’t changed as she also told Us Weekly that, “Getting married … will probably be pushed a little longer than the other women.”

She continued, “And I wouldn’t want to have kids until I’m 25 [or] 26. I’m a long-term investment.”

Kit Keenan is a supporter of Rachael Kirkconell and Matt James

While Kit didn’t end up winning the heart of Matt James, she’s definitely happy for Rachael and Matt working their relationship out.

“I have loved hanging out with Rachael this week. She’s a great girl. I’m just very happy for them,” Kit told the publication. “She’s always here, so it’s great. I get to see her a lot, but hopefully, she moves here eventually. She needs to join the NYC Bachelor girl gang, for sure.”

As for her love life, when questioned about her interest in the boys of Katie Thurston’s season, she teased, “There could be some prospects.”

She added, “I’m excited to see Michelle [Young’s] season as well, so, we’ll see.”

The Bachelor is on hiatus on ABC.