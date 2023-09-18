Kirsten reveals if she’s still in contact with Julio after 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Julio Moya wasted everyone’s time when he signed up to be on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, but the person who got the short end of the stick was Kirsten Yenniek.

She had to sit through an embarrassing breakup on national TV, but has she stayed in touch with her ex?

One curious viewer wanted to know just that during a Q&A with the Dutch beauty who dished about her time on the show.

It certainly wasn’t what Kirsten expected — as she saw a much different ending to her storyline with Julio.

Kirsten’s plan was for the New York-based DJ to leave his family for the Netherlands so they could start a life together.

Subscribe to Monsters and Critics!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.



Julio had another plan in mind — lie to Kirsten about wanting to move to the Netherlands, then string her along until she got fed up.

The biggest clue was the fact he didn’t even tell his family about Kirsten’s existence during their two years of dating.

The second clue was when he waited until Kirsten came to New York before he dropped the bomb on his family about his Netherlands move, and made her look like the bad guy.

Julio showed his true colors when he changed his mind about going to the Netherlands and then ending his relationship. However, viewers have been supporting the heartbroken 24-year-old.

Kirsten has aired her appreciation for the support and she has been opening up to viewers on social media.

During an Instagram Q&A, she was asked about her ex, and she kept the response short and sweet.

Do you still keep in contact with ‘you know who?'” asked an Instagram user.

“NO thanks,” responded Kirsten.

Kirsten opens up in a Q&A. Pic credit: @kirstenyenniek/Instagram

One viewer asked the new TLC star if she would date another American after her terrible experience with Julio.

“I don’t think I can do a long distance relationship overseas again tbh,” Kirsten confessed. “But it depends also if the person lives in Europe or has plans to move to Europe.”

Kirsten talks about dating. Pic credit: @kirstenyenniek/Instagram

Julio Moya has been enjoying his single life

Julio has been getting backlash for his treatment of Kirsten, but it doesn’t seem to bother him one bit. He even posted a video reading some of the mean comments from viewers and had a good laugh about them.

“Decided to do a little twist with these mean tweets 🫠😅 You guys are ruthless,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed momma’s boy has been living his best single life since breaking things off with Kirsten. His Instagram page is littered with photos of him traveling the world and enjoying his newfound popularity.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.