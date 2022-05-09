Kira Mengistu tans at the lake baring her backside in a thong bikini

Kira Mengistu stuns at the lake. Pic credit: ABC

Kira Mengistu showed up on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor in a red bikini, wearing a doctor’s coat unbuttoned over the sizzling two-piece and a red stethoscope around her neck.

While she made quite the impression on Clayton and the other women with her confident entrance, she didn’t make a significant enough one to win over Clayton’s heart.

However, Doctor Kira Mengistu is now also a social media influencer after competing on The Bachelor, and she is currently traveling.

Her most recent stop was at Butterfly Valley, Fethiye, which is part of the Mugla Province on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey.

What did Kira Mengistu choose to wear and post about while traveling?

Kira posted two photos on her Instagram account just a few days ago, capturing the beautiful, clear water and bright blue skies, as well as Kira’s toned, tanned body in her itty bitty bikini.

Stunning in a blue and magenta floral-printed thong bikini, Kira’s first photo is of her and a friend lying on their stomachs, tanning their bodies as they catch those hot rays of sunshine.

The second photo is of Kira’s backside as she stares off into the distance, surrounded by the clear water and a big hill in front of her. Again, her backside is front and center in the photo that was taken.

Bachelor Nation fans and alums couldn’t get enough of Kira on Instagram

Fans were obsessed with Kira’s photos and how gorgeous she looked in her bikini.

Cassidy Timbrooks, one of the alleged villains from Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, was the first to comment on Kira’s post and photos. She claimed, “In my opinion Instagram should be only for faceless a** pics (fire flame emoji).”

Another contestant with Kira and Cassidy, Kate Gallivan responded to Cassidy’s comment and wrote, “@cassidytimbrooks retweet.”

Kira’s costar, Tessa Tookes, asked, jokingly, for a heads up next time as she stated, “kira, a warning next time,” and yet one other called Kira “Gorgeous.”

Pic credit: @kiramengistu/Instagram

Others showed Kira some love and support as well as they gave more fire flame emojis and used peach emojis because she looked so good in her thong bikini.

One viewer even posted “Supremacy,” stating that Kira is superior to anyone or anything after posting those photos of herself in her tiny, thong bikini.

Pic credit: @kiramengistu/Instagram

While Kira may be a Doctor outside of The Bachelor world, she has given fans and alums more to talk about through her Instagram photos. It seems Kira is living life to its fullest while traveling.

