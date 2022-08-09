Kira Mengistu stuns in classy ensemble with gorgeous view 

Kira Mengistu is a vision in neutral tan colors. Pic credit: @kiramengistu/Instagram

Kira Mengistu, who appeared on The Bachelor Season 26 with Clayton Echard, is stunning in a strapless textured dress.

With her stint on The Bachelor behind her, Kira now shares her life, fashion, and travels with her nearly 9k followers on social media.

This summer, Kira has been enjoying a scenic trip to Switzerland.

Recently, Kira shared photos from Hotel Villa Honegg in Switzerland, where she wowed in soft neutral colors.

Kira’s post included a “view with a view” as she rocked her classy ensemble.

The Bachelor Nation star posed in front of lush greenery, a body of water, and a mountain range.

Kira Mengistu wears high heels surrounded by mountains

Kira Mengistu took to her main Instagram page to share photos from Switzerland.

In the gorgeous opening image, Kira smiled at the camera while wearing a strapless tweed dress in a beige tone. Kira complimented the dress with a tan purse, and her voluminous dark tresses were swept to the side while cascading down her shoulder.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kira looked regal as she accessorized the look with subtle rings, elegant makeup, and a rosy natural lip.

In the three images within the post, Kira posed from various angles with a mesmerizing view behind her.

A cloudy blue sky, mountain ranges, umbrellas, green hedges, and a large body of water could be seen behind the Bachelor Nation star.

Kira captioned the post, “Climbed these mountains in heels.”

Bachelor Nation stars react to Kira’s post

Kira’s friends, followers, and fellow Bachelor Nation stars were in awe of Kira’s beauty and took to the comment section to sing her praises.

The Bachelor Season 26 winner Susie Evans commented with four heart-eyed emojis.

Cassidy Timbrooks, Kira’s costar and one of the villains on The Bachelor Season 26, wrote, “A vision truly,” with fire emojis.

The Bachelor Season 26 star Mara Agrait left a supportive comment wiring, “And looked gorgeous doing it!!”

Pic credit: @kiramengistu/Instagram

Kira’s The Bachelor Season 26 costars Elizabeth Corrigan and Lyndsey Windham also left comments.

Elizabeth left three brown heart emojis, and Lyndsey wrote, “Omg gorgeous stunning.”

Other comments included, “This look,” “Beauty,” “Goddess,” and “gorgeous gorgeous girls climb mountains in heels.”

Pic credit: @kiramengistu/Instagram

Kira’s dressy post wasn’t the only one she shared with followers during her travels.

Kira also posed with a friend on a bridge while overlooking another breathtaking backdrop.

The Bachelor Nation star wore a colorful top, matching skirt, and yellow tennis shoes as she captioned the post, “Fries taste better at this altitude.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.