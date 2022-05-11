Kira Mengistu nearly bares it all in black cutout swimsuit

Kira Mengistu stuns her Instagram fans again. Pic credit: ABC

While coming onto Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor in her doctor attire, Kira Mengistu has sure been making a name for herself after the show as a social media influencer.

From her white coat and red stethoscope to her risqué, body-baring swimwear lately, she has Bachelor Nation fans oohing and awwing.

Recently on Instagram, Kira had posted a photo of her and a friend laying out facedown as they got some sun in their thong bikinis. Now, Kira has posted yet again and in another tiny swimsuit.

What swimsuit did Kira Mengistu show off to fans this time?

This time, Kira took to her Instagram to show off her bikini body in a one-piece, cut-out suit, with just a small strip up for the bottom, a stomach cut out, a push-up top to show off her cleavage, and a chain belt to complete the look.

As Kira got out of the pool in both of her photos, she posed for the picture, as if on Baywatch, as she walked up the ladder.

She captioned her photos and post with, “1 or 2? (smiley face emoji).”

What did Bachelor Nation have to say about Kira’s stunning photos?

Bachelor Nation alums and fans couldn’t get over her swimsuit and how tanned and toned she looked in the pictures.

Sierra Jackson, Mara Agrait, Kate Gallivan, and Serene Russell, all women from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor with Kira, were the first four to comment on her photos.

Sierra stated, “Get it girl! (fire flame emoji),” while Mara added her two cents on her choice of picture and wrote, “Anything you’re in (heart-faced emojis and fire flame emoji).”

Kate Gallivan posted, “BOTH (sweating face emoji),” and Serene added “boffum.”

Other Bachelor Nation fans loved what they saw as Kira emerged from the pool. One viewer exclaimed when stating their favorite photo, “1, 2, and the rest of em in ya camera roll (three fire flame emojis).”

Still, others commented with fire flame, hands-clapping, and heart-faced emojis to give Kira support and relay how obsessed with her look they are.

Kira’s history on The Bachelor

On the show, Kira and Clayton didn’t quite find that connection to move too far in the process. But she did shock the other women, Bachelor Nation, and Clayton himself during the Women Tell All, as she told him she was still available if his finale didn’t work out the way he wanted it to.

In fact, following the show and After the Final Rose, Susie Evans even gave Kira props for her gumption and shooting her shot, despite knowing she and Clayton were back together.

Kira may not have found her heart flame in Clayton on the show; however, it seems as if she has found her calling in photographing in swimwear.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.