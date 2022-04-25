Kira Mengistu in skintight spandex for goat yoga

Kira Mengistu has some fun with goat yoga. Pic credit: ABC

Kira Mengistu was on this past season of The Bachelor as she was one of the contestants vying for Clayton Echard’s heart.

She didn’t win over Clayton in the end, but the medical doctor has now declared that she would be up for the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise season to meet someone there.

Since the show aired, Kira has taken more to social media as an influencer, and she is truly ready to find her person to settle down with.

While she hasn’t yet found a man to stick by her side, she did receive some love from some goats during her goat yoga session.

Kira Mengistu looks at home while doing goat yoga in tight spandex leggings and crop top

Kira appeared completely at ease and comfortable while positioning herself in various ways as goats walked around and did whatever they pleased.

Kira looked toned and athletic in a black tank crop top and navy blue, high-waisted yoga pants as she participated in her workout while petting goats and breaking a sweat.

Pic credit: @kiramengistu/Instagram

In another photo, Kira could be seen doing the downward dog position as a goat climbed all over her back and hung off her arm.

Pic credit: @kiramengistu/Instagram

Kira’s hilarious comment during the Women Tell All

Bachelor Nation fans might remember Kira’s time in the spotlight during the Women Tell All segment.

As Clayton prepared to meet up with all of the women he had sent home, he was understandably nervous.

After many women lit him up, criticized him, and let out their emotions about his decisions, actions, and choices, Kira lightened the mood a bit and made everyone laugh as she raised her hand to say something.

Kira opened her mouth and spewed out that she would be happy and willing to give Clayton another shot if he ended up single at the end of everything.

As Clayton laughed, and the other women did as well, he couldn’t say anything to Kira’s flirtatious remark as he was still filming with the three finalists at that time.

However, while she knew that she was ending up with Clayton in the end because they had reconciled after Iceland, Susie even gave Kira kudos for her attempt.

While Bachelor Nation fans are hoping to see Kira on Paradise this summer, and she hopes to get the chance as well, it seems like right now she’s content in exercising with those adorable goats.

