Kira Mengistu arches back in tiny floral bikini

Kira Mengistu stuns fans again. Pic credit: @kiramengistu/Instagram

Kira Mengistu came onto The Bachelor as Doctor Kira Mengistu, and she left as a social media influencer.

While she also left the show without Clayton Echard’s final rose and heart, she gained fans’ attention during the show and after via social media.

On Instagram, she has truly been capturing viewers’ attention as she travels and posts photos of herself in revealing swimwear, accentuating her tanned, toned body.

What did Kira Mengistu post on Instagram this time?

Most recently, Kira took to her page to show off her beach-ready body as she used an acrobatic-type move to lay across a boat railing.

With a floral string bikini on her body, Kira laid back with her legs through and on top of the railing.

As she arched her back and turned her head to the blue skies, Kira raked her hands through her long, dark hair, showing off her flat stomach.

She captioned her picture with no words at all but instead used one simple emoji: a mermaid.

Fans of Kira and Bachelor Nation alums responded to her bikini body

Mara Agrait, who was one of the women on Clayton’s season with Kira, responded first. She exclaimed, “Ready to take over any beach you’re on (fire flame emoji, heart-faced emoji, hands out emoji).”

Cassidy Timbrooks, who was not very well-liked to start, especially during the birthday party group date, posted next. She wrote, “Omg.”

The next to respond to seeing Kira’s bikini photo was Serene Russell, a fan favorite of Clayton’s season, who was sent home after hometowns. She couldn’t even finish her post she was so taken by Kira as she said, “ma’am I – “

Two other viewers posted “Why hello!” and “Majestically Fleeky af! Dr Kira coming in hotttttttttttttttttttt.”

Pic credit: @kiramengistu/Instagram

Other fans took this photo of Kira as a possible hint that she might be appearing in Paradise, as they declared, “paradise isn’t ready (fire flame emoji)” and “She’s READY for the beach (palm tree/beach emoji).”

Still, more couldn’t get over how amazing Kira looked in her bikini as they took to her comments and wrote, “Queen,” “Beautiful,” and “Giiiirl.”

Pic credit: @kiramengistu/Instagram

Kira came in fire hot straight out of the limo on Clayton’s season as she appeared before him in a red bikini and lab coat, and it looks like she is keeping that trend still today. Will Bachelor Nation see Kira on the beach this fall? Only time will tell.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.