Kimberly Menzies next to her son Jamal talks ‘good intentions’

Kim Menzies delivered a message to 90 Day Fiance viewers while standing next to her son. Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Kimberly Menzies has been in the spotlight consistently and she recently acknowledged that viewers might only be hanging on to the negative parts they see.

Kim was on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days and is currently a cast member on Season 7 of Happily Ever After? so the 90 Day audience has gotten to see many sides to Kim and the opinions and disposition she has.

While she has received a lot of backlash from viewers, it seems that she wants to set the record straight with how she views her own resolve. In the same breath, she shrugged off those who view her negatively and shouted out those that view her the way she wants.

Kim delivered this message while standing next to her son Jamal Menzies in several photos where they looked jovial both posing and candid.

Kim included a solo picture of herself and an inspirational quote at the end of the carousel, saying, “At the end of the day, I’m at peace because my intentions are good and my heart is pure.”

In her Instagram post’s caption, Kim added, “Sometimes people don’t see my good intentions, but that’s alright as long as there are a few who do see.”

Kimberly and Jamal Menzies were on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

After Kim was on Before the 90 Days and Jamal made several notable appearances that season, the mother-son duo were awarded spots as cast members on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

The pair had witty banter amongst themselves and gave commentary on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance while it was airing.

Some Pillow Talk viewers thought Kim and Jamal were trying too hard to be entertaining on Pillow Talk, but others swooned over seeing Jamal on their TV screens more.

Kim and Jamal will go to Nigeria

During the last episode of Happily Ever After? Kim invited Jamal to go with her to Nigeria so that he could meet her fiance Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar in person for the first time.

The pair had several tense virtual meetings in the past.

Jamal expressed that he was going to accompany his mother and try to decipher Usman’s intentions and relationship with Kim.

All this comes as Usman sprang a plan on Kim to adopt his brother’s baby son instead of getting a second wife, which is against US immigration laws.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.