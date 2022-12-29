Kimbella left Juelz Santana and now she’s dropping bikini thirst traps

Kimbella Vanderhee is saying she’s single in a new sexy selfie. Pic credit: @kimbellasworld/Instagram

It appears that after almost four years of marriage, Kimbella Vanderhee and Juelz Santana have called it quits.

Kimbella posted a picture of herself in Miami, and the caption read, “Next chapter… SINGLE.”

In the post, Kimbella is standing on the beach with the ocean and a bright blue sky in the background. She wears a purple and gold halter bikini top and matching hi-cut purple bikini bottoms. There is no wedding band on her finger.

Kimbella and Juelz dated off and on for ten years before tying the knot in January 2019. The pair have three children, and Juelz has another son from a previous relationship.

The pair have had plenty of ups and downs in their relationship. Kimbella admitted on Season 2 of Love and Hip Hop New York that she had slept with rapper Fabolous while he was in a long-term relationship with castmate Emily Bustamente. Juelz has also admitted to cheating on Kimbella with other women.

Just two months after the couple was married, Juelz went to prison to serve 19 of the 27 months sentence he was given in a plea deal. The rapper was charged with possessing a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft after being busted at the Newark, New Jersey Airport with a gun in his bag.

Juelz, who appeared with Kimbella during Season Nine of LHHNY, spoke on the show about his struggle with drug addiction and losing his teeth. Kimbella was right beside him when he showed off his new veneers on the show, turned himself in to serve his time, and when he came home.

Pic credit: @kimbellasworld/Instagram

Kimbella has also added the title “single mom” in her Instagram bio. She has also stopped following Juelz on Instagram, although he is still following her.

Juelz Santana just posted about their anniversary two weeks ago

Just two weeks ago, Juelz posted an anniversary post on Instagram. In the post, he tagged Kimbella and said he loves her forever.

Juelz hasn’t posted anything on Instagram regarding marriage problems. However, he was tagged a few times in comments on Kimbella’s post about being single.

Pic credit: @paperchasintwin/Instagram

Juelz still has Kimbella’s email address as his email contact information in his Instagram bio.

Kimbella drops a hint about why she’s done

In Kimbella’s Instagram Story, she posted a slideshow that may explain why she is leaving her marriage. The first slide was titled, “What it’s like dating a narcissist.”

The next slide said, “Arguing 24/7 because his feelings were all that mattered.” Another slide said, “Watching him mess up again when he promised he’d change.”

Pic credit: @kimbellasworld/Instagram

Another slide said, “Feeling alone after he lied the whole relationship.” And another read, “Knowing it’s time to give up even though you love him.”

Hopefully, the two can work things out again.

Family Reunion Love and Hip Hop Edition airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.