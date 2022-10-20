Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter Ariana celebrates 21st birthday with cake featuring DUI mugshot

Coincidentally, Hudson’s 21st birthday was one day after Ariana’s on Tuesday.

Ariana took to her Instagram Stories to share her celebrations and a very unusual birthday cake, one featuring her mugshot.

Ariana Biermann turns 21 years old with DUI mugshot cake

According to Page Six, Ariana wore a strapless pink minidress and loose curls as she celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend.

Ariana held a white birthday cake with pink frosting and large candles on either side of the treat. Ariana’s mugshot appeared prominently placed in the center of the dessert.

She stuck her finger in the cake so that she could enjoy a taste of icing.

Hudson, who was Ariana’s high school sweetheart, also celebrated his birthday with a sheet cake featuring his mugshot.

Ariana’s big sister, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter, Brielle, was also at the party, as she cheered her sister on and had a great time.

The party took place with a dozen of friends at a swanky, unidentified restaurant in Georgia. The guests appeared to be in good spirits as they enjoyed a laugh over the unique birthday cake.

Ariana Biermann’s DUI arrest in Georgia

Fans may recall that Ariana Biermann was arrested over the summer for suspicion of DUI.

In the early hours of August 13, police officers pulled Ariana over when she was driving with her boyfriend.

Ariana was taken into custody with a DUI charge, a charge for underage possession/purchase of alcohol, and one for improper/erratic lane change.

Ariana’s boyfriend, Hudson, was also charged with DUI, furnishing alcohol to a minor, and received violations for his driver’s permit.

Ariana’s attorney told PEOPLE at the time, “Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI.”

Ariana’s lawyer continued, “Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol.”

Ariana was released from Forsyth County Jail after a $5,120 bond was posted.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on hiatus.