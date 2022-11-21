Kim Zolciak-Biermann leaves little to the imagination while posing in her driveway. Pic credit: @kimzolciakbiermann/Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann hasn’t been a Housewife since 2012, when she quit mid-season and refused to film any longer, but she still very much remained in the public eye. The Bravo gods smiled on her once more when she began filming her own reality show based on her huge family, Don’t Be Tardy.

Kim has always been a divisive reality star, and fans either love or hate her, and her ever-changing looks and alleged plastic surgeries have been a topic of much discussion.

Whether it’s real or fake, Kim certainly has an amazing body, which she showed off on Facebook over the weekend, and her look definitely left little to the imagination.

Kim posed outside of her home next to her white Range Rover in shades of red and pink. Her baby doll pink top was trimmed with red, and her bodacious curves were front and center of the photo.

The mom-of-six showed off her toned midriff with matching pink high-cut underwear, which was adorned with red pompoms on the side. Kim sported red heels with satin ribbons going up her ankles.

To top the look off, Kim wore a red satin headband on her iconic blonde hair, but was it a wig or not?!

Pic credit: Kim Zolciak Biermann/Facebook

Has Kim Zolciak-Biermann been forced to leave her home?

According to reports, the blonde bombshell and her crew are being kicked out of their home after a loan on the home in the amount of $300K was not paid back. The gorgeous Alpharetta, Georgia estate is worth $2.5 million with five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

Kim claims that not only are the rumors of foreclosure untrue, but she intends to stay in her home until she is ready to sell it, and that isn’t anytime soon. She blessed all of her “haters” with a home tour and told them they were “idiots” if they believed the rumors.

Fans have to wonder where the Biermann family gets their money. Bravo is no longer interested in them, Kroy Biermann is no longer playing in the NFL, and their subscription box and swimwear line failed. But her makeup line, KAB Cosmetics, must be enough to keep the family afloat.

The Biermann family had a tumultuous summer with illness and legal issues

After a luxury vacation to the Bahamas in June, Kim’s oldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, was hospitalized after a nasty bout of food poisoning. She posted many photos and Instagram Stories from the hospital, hooked up to IVs, saying she “wouldn’t wish this upon my worst enemy.”

Only a month later, Kim’s 20-year-old daughter, Ariana, was arrested for a DUI in Georgia. Ariana was reportedly booked on three separate charges, including misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change, misdemeanor DUI driving under the influence of alcohol, and underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol.

Ariana was released and bonded out the same day, and her mom denied any wrongdoing on Ariana’s part.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on hiatus.