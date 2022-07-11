Kim & Khloe Kardashian in bikinis look skinnier than ever

Kim and Khloe Kardashian in swimwear. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are looking slimmer than ever as they stun the camera in twinning black bikinis.

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder and her 38-year-old sister made headlines last Sunday for showing off their swimsuit bodies during a luxurious Turks and Caicos vacation, one bringing sun-soaked ocean photos on Instagram and definitely reminding fans that the Hulu stars are looking trim.

Kim & Khloe Kardashian flaunt weight loss in skimpy bikinis

Kim’s Sunday share came as celebrations for Khloe’s recent birthday continued. The billionaire posted photos of her and Khloe frolicking seas while calf-deep in clear blue waters.

Over on the left, Kim flaunted her 21-pound weight loss in a stringy halterneck bikini and matching dark shades. Khloe, meanwhile, reminded ex-Tristan Thompson what he’s missing as she highlighted her shrinking waist and gym-honed legs in a similar look.

Both Kim and Khloe threw up one arm as they pouted all kiss-face for the camera, with Kim telling her 323 million followers: “Khloe’s Bday Trip.”

Over 2.2 million likes were left in under four hours.

Kim is dominating the weight loss headlines right now. The mom of four dropped 16 pounds for this year’s Met Gala as she donned a gown once worn by bombshell Marilyn Monroe, but she didn’t stop there. “It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health,” Kim told Today of her Met Gala weight loss. “Since then, afterward, I continued to eat really healthy. I’m down 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating … I just completely changed my lifestyle.”

Kim Kardashian details sauna suit weight loss

In a Vogue interview, the former E! star dished a little more on her methods, stating: “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

Meanwhile, Khloe has been showing off her slimmed-down figure with before-and-after workout shots, also sizzling in new swimwear looks from her Good American range. The mom of one has definitely shed weight since ending things with NBA player and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, but she hasn’t offered a figure confirming how much she’s lost.

The Kardashians Season 1 is currently streaming on Hulu.