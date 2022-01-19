Kim Kardashian’s latest beach bikini pics tease Pete Davidson’s presence again

Kim Kardashian recently gave two subtle hints she’s pleased with Pete Davidson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.co/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian may have opened up about her relationship with Pete Davidson again via Instagram.

The blossoming couple’s romance is continuing to heat up in the new year. Although the couple still isn’t Instagram official, Kardashian has left several hints that Davidson is a significant part of her life. On the SKIMS founder’s Instagram page, she posted multiple bikini photos that fans believe her new man took. The photos surfaced after her estranged husband Kanye West accused Kardashian of leaving him out of their daughter, Chicago West’s party.

Following her steamy bikini posts, the reality star left even more hints that she and Davidson are in it for the long haul.

Kim Kardashian posted photos of herself in a bikini and a ‘P’ hat on Instagram

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Kardashian shared an Instagram slideshow of herself on the beach. In the photos, the 41-year-old mother of four rocked a black, string bikini from Khloe Kardashian’s brand, Good American. During the first picture, Kardashian leaned back in the sand to show off her physique. In the second photo, she decided to lie on the ground into what appeared to be a sand angel.

Although Kardashian received many likes for her post, some Instagram users noted her choice of accessories. In addition to her black bikini, she wore a matching hat with the letter “P.” Kardashian also added black sunglasses to her beach day look. In her caption, she also wrote “Beach [p emoji] arty,” making sure to emphasize the “P.”

Since Instagram commenters reportedly witnessed Davidson’s shadow in her earlier bikini photos, many assumed the SNL star took his girlfriend’s latest thirst traps.

“Great shots, Pete 🙌 ,” one follower said.

“PETE party,” said another.

Kim Kardashian’s friends further hinted her post was about Pete Davidson

While Kardashian didn’t confirm or deny Davidson was present during her bikini photos, her close friends weren’t afraid to add to the speculation. Her best friend La La Anthony and pal Monica added more “Ps” to her comments underneath the influencer’s post.

“🅿️erfect 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” La La wrote.

“🅿️erfection 🔥🔥 ,” said Monica.

As Monsters and Critics previously shared, many people in Kardashian’s inner circle are pleased with her new relationship. When she first connected with Davidson in October 2021, her friends encouraged her to give the 28-year-old comedian a chance.

“One of the first things Kim did was to get her family and friends’ advice, and they all encouraged her to go for it,” an insider told Us Weekly. “It’s been very obvious for a while now that she’s been missing some fun and laughter in her life, and of course, Pete offers that in abundance.”

Davidson is Kardashian’s first boyfriend since separating from West in February 2021. While the Donda rapper has made several attempts to get her back, she’s reportedly focused on her “easy” new romance.

West, however, dated multiple people during their split but is now with actor Julia Fox.