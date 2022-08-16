Kim Kardashians goes unzipped in wetsuit before showing off wakeboarding skills

Kim Kardashian is plugging her clothing line’s swimwear and showing off her wakeboarding skills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Rod Lamkey/CNP/Admedia

Kim Kardashian is enjoying some time in and on the water this summer following her breakup with comedian Pete Davidson.

Though the two are both reportedly “bummed” that their relationship didn’t work out, the SKIMS founder doesn’t seem too shaken up by it as she enjoys a bit of wakeboarding.

Before showing off her watersport skills, Kim snapped a selfie on the boat to show off her summer glow and plug her business.

Kim has her blonde locks pulled back, with only a couple of strands framing her face alongside a large pair of sunglasses.

She appears to be makeup free in the shot as she prepares to take off and get into the water, keeping her swimsuit unzipped.

At the bottom of her Instagram Stories post, she tagged her business, SKIMS, and noted it was one of her swimwear products.