Kim Kardashians goes unzipped in wetsuit before showing off wakeboarding skills

After showing off her perfect summer swimwear, Kim shared a series of videos that feature her wakeboarding skills and falls.
Watch Kim Kardashian balance on wakeboard before falling in the water
The video opens with Kim getting set up on the wakeboard before the boat jets off and begins pulling her along in the water. Though she starts a bit shaky, her balancing act on the board is rather impressive.
Sign up for our newsletter!
As the clips continue, she wrote, “It’s the screaming for me lol,” over one, where predictably, she began yelling on the board only moments before falling into the water.
After she gets set back up, they begin the process again and are able to release her from the boat and allow her to board freely before she ultimately falls into the water again.
Pete Davidson to appear on The Kardashians despite breakup from Kim Kardashian
Kim and her family are enjoying the rest of their summer as fans wait for Season 2 of The Kardashians to premiere later this fall.