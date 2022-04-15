Kim Kardashian’s flaming fashion risk has drawn comparisons to The Incredibles

Kim Kardashian channeled The Incredibles in a recent outfit. Pic credit: Hulu/YouTube

Since Kanye West took over Kim Kardashian‘s wardrobe, the reality television star has primarily worn single-color outfits in black and neutral colors. However, her latest outfit was a bright piece featuring red, orange, yellow, and black.

Kim was spotted in a flaming outfit earlier this week, wearing a turtleneck that featured a fiery design, a red leather wrap skirt, matching red gloves, and a pair of bright red Balenciaga pantashoes.

The outfit strayed from her typical monochromatic looks, and fans immediately took notice of similarities to a popular Disney movie.

See Kim Kardashian’s incredible, flaming outfit

Fans immediately likened Kim’s outfit to the superhero outfits in The Incredibles, a movie featuring a family of people with superpowers who attempt to regain their status as superheroes.

The sunglasses paired with the red and black outfit is a striking resemblance to the animated movie’s elastic superhero suits and black eye masks.

Kim was quickly compared to Mrs. Incredible, the matriarch of the superhero family that many have noted has a large butt, including someone close to Kim.

The Incredibles’ fictional superhero suit designer Edna Mode isn’t Kim’s stylist, as Kim has been working with Dani Levi, but it’s possible another fashion icon helped pick out this outfit.

Did Kanye West pick out Kim Kardashian’s ‘The Incredibles’ outfit?

In the first episode of The Kardashians, Kim claims that Kanye wanted to quit his career to be Kim’s personal stylist, but the idea that he picked out her outfit channeling Elastigirl isn’t that far-fetched.

According to Page Six, Kanye is a huge fan of The Incredibles. The animated film was actually his inspiration to give his first testimonial on KUWTK in 2019.

During the interview, he admitted, “This interview is because of the movie ‘The Incredibles.’ It starts off with the interviews. The superheroes are giving interviews.”

Not only did it start with the heroes giving interviews, but Kanye was also able to draw another similarity from the movie to his real life.

He added, “The wife’s got a big butt, and I just see our life becoming more and more and more like ‘The Incredibles’ until we can finally fly.”

While it seems unlikely that any member of the Kardashian-West family will gain the power to physically fly or become elastic, it seems likely that Kanye would have picked out this outfit for Kim so that she could look like his version of Elastigirl.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.