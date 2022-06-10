Kim Kardashian writhes around in bed wearing extremely sexy Skims lingerie

Kim Kardashian writhed around on a bed of silk sheets in Skims lingerie in her sexiest video yet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian wore her sexiest Skims lingerie yet, as she writhed around on a bed covered in silk sheets and looked at the camera seductively.

The Kardashians star was advertising the new Skims Romance collection on Instagram, featuring super sexy, silky, airy pieces for wearing to bed.

Kim Kardashian wore her sexiest Skims lingerie yet, and rolled around in bed

Kim wore her tresses in a bleached-blonde color, and matched her eyebrows to the same color. Her makeup was dark, featuring a berry colored lip and smokey eye.

In the next scene she stares seductively at the camera, looking down at the lens, and wearing a grey, silky slip, later shown rolling around in the sheets wearing the same outfit.

In the subesquent scene, Kim stares directly at the camera wearing a dangerously low, black bra, almost suffering a wardrobe malfunction in the form of a nip slip while a fan blows her hair back.

The video was captioned, “COMING JUNE 13: SKIMS ROMANCE. Get ready to fall in love with our most romantic collection yet: ultra-feminine, sheer silk chiffon intimates and sleep styles made to add some love to your summer nights. SKIMS Romance drops Monday, June 13 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET,” and got over 25k likes.

They also wrote in the caption that customers could join a waitlist, and below were all the pieces Kim was seen wearing.

Skims posted a photo of Kim lying in bed wearing a see-through black bra

In a separate photo posted by Skims just a couple hours later, Kim was seen laying on a bed with white silk sheets wearing the same extremely low-cut black bra, and this time Kim was pulling up the matching black panties. The photo received almost 50k likes.

They captioned the photo, Isn’t it romantic? “SKIMS Romance introduces all-new intimates made of sheer, delicate chiffon for added allure,” along with the same links for the date and time the collection drops.

Skims posted a third photo showing Kim in a white crop top

And, just a short time after that, Skims made their most recent Instagram post, showing Kim in a white crop-top and matching pants, as well as her in the black bra, and in the slip that features a halter-neck.

Kim has been promoting her Skims brand from a bed a lot lately, posting herself sitting in a large bed with white sheets, and wearing a gray crop top with matching shorts from the collection.

Kim’s 317 million followers were big fans of the look, with one commenting, “I think blonde Kim has more fun,” getting over 1,200 likes.

The new Romance collection is super feminine, light, and full of soft, silky fabrics to sleep in.